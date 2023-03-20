«Trust in Public Health is at the lowest I've ever seen», Jay Bhattacharya, professor of Medicine and Economics
Jay Bhattacharya holds a PhD in economics and is a professor of medicine and economics at Stanford University, California. His research focuses on the economics of global health care. He is of Indian origin and has a particular interest in vulnerable populations.
An early opponent of the coercive measures against Covid-19, he offers a critical retrospective of three years of health policy in the United States and around the world.
While relaying a joint statement drafted with two other Oxford and Harvard scientists, he was censored by Twitter in 2021, after his first tweet. In this text, he advocated for targeted protection of vulnerable people and for the development of herd immunity in the general population.
In this new Debriefing, Jay Bhattacharya points out a total absence of cost-benefit analysis before confinements were established, the delibarated politics of fear by governments, the censorship of scientific debate. All of which now accounts for a major loss of public confidence in health policies.
L'article vous a plu ? Il a mobilisé notre rédaction qui ne vit que de vos dons.
L'information a un coût, d'autant plus que la concurrence des rédactions subventionnées impose un surcroît de rigueur et de professionnalisme.
Avec votre soutien, France-Soir continuera à proposer ses articles gratuitement car nous pensons que tout le monde doit avoir accès à une information libre et indépendante pour se forger sa propre opinion.
Vous êtes la condition sine qua non à notre existence, soutenez-nous pour que France-Soir demeure le média français qui fait s’exprimer les plus légitimes.
Si vous le pouvez, soutenez-nous mensuellement, à partir de seulement 1€. Votre impact en faveur d’une presse libre n’en sera que plus fort. Merci.