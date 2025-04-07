Abstract: Ukraine, the battlefield of an American plundering of European funds, reveals a world in recomposition: a world in recomposition: a world in recomposition that is being bled by its elites sold out – Macron and von der Leyen in the lead – to the benefit of the United States. Tens of billions extorted from citizens are financing a lost war, while Russia, China and the US are preparing for a Yalta 2.0. Russia, triumphant, exploits its Arctic; Trump covets Greenland. Meanwhile, a physicist rejects CO2 to explain climate by terrestrial magnetism. Europe pays, but weighs nothing.

EDITORIAL: We could perfectly summarize the treatment of this subject, by limiting the analysis to only these two words: “America first.” The siphoning off of European wealth (all the member countries of the European Union and those of the United Kingdom) to the benefit of the Americans.

How? Thanks to the political agents in their pay that the Americans have placed at the head of these various countries (Emmanuel Macron in the lead) and the European institutions.

The European Union has spat in the pan, with the money of European citizens, but it will get little in return.

Donald Trump has made this known without any of them really opposing it, other than through their usual stooge blah. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has announced a prolonged aid plan for Ukraine, the amount of which is estimated to reach tens of billions of euros – a far cry from the 800 billion that is sometimes exaggeratedly cited. A loan that constitutes a new deferred tax that European citizens will have to pay, whether they like it or not, coerced and forced by politicians perceived as traitors to their interests. The latter are leading the people to their doom against their will, in application of a Lisbon Treaty that the citizens overwhelmingly rejected in a referendum in 2005 in France.

In fact, in a way, they are only pursuing a historical dynamic, except for Ukrainian civilians. Some recall that Germany, bled dry between the two wars, was financed by American and British private banks, contributing to the rise of Adolf Hitler.





“There are two ways of conquering and enslaving a nation.

One is by arms, the other by debt. (John Adams, President of the United States from 1797 to 1801)

The American “liberators” came in 1944 to collect the profits, while making the French pay a heavy price in gold. A so-called liberation perceived here as an occupation, which General de Gaulle, who had become President, put an end to in 1966, by taking France out of NATO's integrated command.

Alas, nearly 60 years later, we would have returned to a state close to that of the post-1944 period, waiting for a new Yalta. The division of the 2.0 world that we will once again witness powerlessly, as in February 1945, with this difference, however: the protagonists will no longer be England, Russia and the United States, but China, Russia, and the United States.

Yes. It is this infernal trio thus modified that will share the cake: the planet's resources.

Moreover, it is also largely in the pockets of the Americans that the 800 billion euros of the plan to extend European aid to Ukraine decided by Ursula von der Leyen will end up. Indeed, apart from the few rare flagships of the European arms industry that are still valid (such as Dassault), which will suddenly have their little piece of the pie, since apart from these rare flagships the European Union is entirely dependent on the American industry in this field, it is indeed the United States that will gorge itself. To take the lion's share of the 800 billion in deferred taxes “borrowed”, not to say extorted from the European peoples, by Ursula von der Leyen & Co.

Angéline Furet, MEP who sits on the budget committee, explains it in this video (from 14mn23).

A small clarification concerning the three giants of the 21st century who will share the planetary cake: China, Russia and the United States.

If this new Yalta can intervene, it is because China and Russia can impose it on the United States. China, because American industry – and therefore its economy – is heavily dependent on Chinese electronic components, and because it represents a key market for American production, with an army rivaling that of the United States, if not more powerful.

As far as Russia is concerned, this advantage is even more pronounced. The outcome of the war in Ukraine seems to be tilting in its favour, a hypothesis that some Americans could share given Russian resilience. The economic (sanctions) and societal (infiltration of liberalism and wokism) war has ended in a Western failure: Russia is economically robust, socially united and attached to its traditions.

Yes! Russia, the largest country in the world, has immense borders, especially maritime borders in the Arctic. Its exclusive economic zone is colossal, a fact recognized by international law. No debate needed!

In addition, climate change is freeing up gigantic energy resources, which can be exploited by these changes. This is why the United States, under globalist influence with Biden, Obama and Soros, and its vassals in an aligned European Union, provoked Russia. NATO's eastward advance since 1992, in contradiction with past commitments, culminated in Ukraine, prompting Russia to respond in February 2022 with its special military operation, now in an advanced phase.

These “good guys” in the West were looking for a pretext to weaken Russia and appropriate its wealth. But the skin of the Russian bear is challenging to take, and to selling it before killing may turn out to be a monumental mistake.

This is why Donald Trump's United States is turning to another prey: Greenland.

It's the ideal target. Russia could leave it to them, as long as the United States lets it exploit its wealth quietly – and sell it! It is not his problem, but that of Denmark, to which Greenland legally belongs. And the Russian people, taking advantage of this energy windfall, will certainly be satisfied with it! (1)

Finally, on these climatic changes: they have nothing to do with anthropogenic CO2, according to Claude Sponem, a French physics professor, but with the collapse of the Earth's magnetic field since the end of the nineteenth century. This rapid subsidence reduces our protection against cosmic rays, favoring the formation of denser clouds, which hinder the Earth's nighttime cooling. This, combined with the accelerated movement of the north magnetic pole, explains the increased sensitivity of the Arctic. Conversely, in Antarctica, the sea ice is thickening.

By way of conclusion: it is the natural balance of things, governed by the universal laws of physics, operated by a titanic force. In the face of it, human activity, even with the entire global nuclear arsenal, remains a fart on the back of an elephant.

1) Indeed, in addition to the enormous financial windfall that the sale abroad of its energy wealth provides to Russia, Vladimir Putin seems to use it in a substantial part for his people, and in a relatively healthier society than LGBTQI/WOKE.