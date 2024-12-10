A Kennedy's incredible journey to save the health of the American People

On November 5, Americans voted for their next POTUS (President of the United States). President-elect Donald Trump has been able to bring together unexpected personalities from the democratic clan such as Elon Musk, billionaire owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX and Tesla, Tulsi Gabbard, former democrat party candidate in the 2020 presidential primaries or Robert Kennedy Jr., former democrat senator, nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy.

As these words are printed, President-elect Donald Trump is still preparing the composition of his next administration and his assumption of power will take place on January 20, 2025. Donald Trump has already given “carte blanche” to Robert Kennedy Jr. He entrusted him with the post of Secretary of Health (Secretary of Health and Human Services of the United States, the HHS), which placed all the subsidized French press in panic mode.

I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2024

Today, a smear campaign was launched in the same press claiming that 75 Nobel laureates condemned the appointment of Robert Kennedy Jr., without the names or areas of expertise of these people being indicated.

On the other hand, eminent professors and scientists with integrity from all over the world warmly welcomed his appointment - the likes of Prof. Perronne, Prof. Raoult, Prof. Martin Zizi, Prof. Jay Bhattacharya, Prof. Martin Kulldorff, Dr. Sabine Hazan or Dr. Robert Redfield, former head of the American CDC, to name but a few.

RFK Jr.'s alliance with President-elect Donald Trump, and his appointment to a key position in the field of health, foreshadows major changes in American public health institutions, to the great concern and displeasure of the pharmaceutical industry.

Especially since the latest appointments in the field of health are already making the waves of sweat among the mainstream media.

Jim O'Neill, a Silicon Valley investor, was nominated to the position of Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services alongside Robert Kennedy Jr. He has often criticized the decisions of the FDA (Federal Drug Administration), advocating that rapid public health responses should focus on the safety rather than the effectiveness of drugs (he has defended the use of hydroxychloroquine, favoring solutions based on individual freedom, and being more skeptical of government regulation).

Therefore in 2025, Robert Kennedy Jr. will be supported by a team who think along the same lines, in his endeavour to fight for a healthier America (Make America Healthy Again: MAHA)

Who is Robert F Kennedy Jr?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was born on January 17th, 1954 in Washington, D.C. An environmental lawyer, author, Robert Kennedy Jr. is a political activist known for his commitment to social justice, environmental rights, and transparency in public health policy. The son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, he grew up with a name synonymous with public service and social change.

After studying at Harvard and the London School of Economics, he worked as an assistant district attorney in New York, then it was in the field of environmental law that he forged his reputation.

A commitment to a healthy environment

Robert Kennedy Jr. has dedicated much of his career to fighting against the pollution of waterways and protecting natural resources. As a lawyer specializing in environmental law, he has fought numerous legal battles against polluting companies, obtaining financial compensation and significant clean-up measures.

In 1986, he joined the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), where his work was instrumental in the fight against industrial polluters.

In 1999, he co-founded the Waterkeeper Alliance, a global network of groups aimed at protecting waterways. This global coalition of groups dedicated to the protection of waterways around the world has pioneered the approach to environmental advocacy that combines law, science, and citizen activism.

His fight for the environment led to landmark victories against giants such as Consolidated Edison and General Electric, highlighting the importance of protecting natural resources for public health and environmental justice.

He has often criticized environmental policies that he deemed insufficient or favorable to large companies to the detriment of public health and the environment.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been involved in several legal actions against Monsanto, now a subsidiary of Bayer, over its concerns about the environmental and health impact of their products, including glyphosate, the main active ingredient in the herbicide Roundup.

In 2018, Kennedy Jr. represented Dewayne Johnson, a school gardener with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, in a lawsuit against Monsanto. Johnson claimed that his exposure to Roundup caused his cancer. The jury returned a verdict in favor of Johnson, initially awarding him $289 million, though that amount was later reduced. This lawsuit was an important starting point for thousands of other litigations against Monsanto.

Although RFK Jr. has not been involved in every lawsuit against Monsanto, his efforts and those of his team have contributed to a series of court decisions unfavorable to Monsanto, which have shone a light on the risks associated with glyphosate and led to financial compensation for the plaintiffs.

The litigation and public pressure resulting from these fights forced Bayer, after acquiring Monsanto, to propose a comprehensive settlement for the majority of Roundup-related complaints in the United States, although this did not end all lawsuits.

Kennedy has often criticized the relationship between large agribusiness companies like Monsanto and the government agencies that are supposed to regulate them. It highlighted email exchanges between Monsanto officials and senior EPA officials, suggesting collusion to minimize the health risks associated with glyphosate.

His fight for a right to fair information about vaccines and medicines.

Far from being described as an "anti-vax conspiracy theorist" attributed to him by the media infused with subsidies from the pharmaceutical industry and fake philanthropists enriching themselves on the back of vaccines, Kennedy Jr. is in fact a figurehead in the debate on vaccine safety.

It advocates a critical approach against routine immunization policies in the absence of impeccable safety data. He founded Children's Health Defense (CHD), an organization that advocates for the right of individuals to make informed decisions about their health. His commitment to this area underscores his ongoing concern for transparency and the defense of individual rights against what he sees as potential abuses by public health institutions.

As founder and president of CHD, Kennedy Jr. advocated for greater transparency and enhanced vaccine safety. The organization criticizes the fact that, in their opinion, vaccines are not sufficiently tested for their safety before they are put on the market.

He often mentioned that vaccines, especially those given to children, do not undergo adequate safety studies, especially with placebo groups. He argues that most vaccines have not been double-blind tested against an inert placebo, which he says is key to properly assessing side effects. It is, in fact, rare for clinical studies comparing the use of vaccines against a real placebo to exist.

Kennedy Jr. has expressed several reserves about vaccine mandate policies, saying individuals should have a choice regarding vaccination, especially for vaccines that he said have not been sufficiently tested for their safety.

And, he advocates for the right of parents to choose for their children when it comes to vaccination, emphasizing informed consent. This includes the right to access all available information on the risks and benefits of vaccines.

He has often questioned the relationship between regulatory agencies like the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and the pharmaceutical industry, suggesting that these relationships could influence the safety and efficacy of vaccines on the market.

There are several examples of FDA executives and senior executives who have moved into the pharmaceutical industry after their service with the agency.

Like what:

Scott Gottlieb served as FDA commissioner from 2017 to 2019 and then became a member of Pfizer's board of directors;

served as FDA commissioner from 2017 to 2019 and then became a member of Pfizer's board of directors; Stephen Hahn served as FDA commissioner from 2019 to 2021 and joined Flagship Pioneering, a venture capital firm that founded Moderna;

served as FDA commissioner from 2019 to 2021 and joined Flagship Pioneering, a venture capital firm that founded Moderna; Jane Henney served as FDA Commissioner from 1998 to 2001 and then joined the boards of several pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca and Merck.

Kennedy Jr. has accused some media outlets of participating in what he calls “propaganda” for vaccines without openly criticizing or discussing the potential risks, under the influence of the pharmaceutical industry. RFK Jr, a guest of France-Soir, had the opportunity to talk about it in an interview.

Although the majority of his legal actions are related to the environment, he has used his platform to draw attention to vaccination issues, including supporting families who complained they had been affected by adverse vaccine reactions.

He has participated in press conferences, interviews and publications to inform the public about what he sees as overlooked issues in immunization.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s views on vaccination are controversial and not universally accepted in the scientific community. On the one hand, critics accuse him of spreading misleading or erroneous information about vaccines, without being able to offer him the famous placebo vaccine studies he is calling for, and on the other hand, his supporters see him as a defender of citizens' rights to be fully informed and to make autonomous decisions about health.

Finally, the common point in the various battles of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is undoubtedly to denounce the system of self-regulation in which companies can influence the research and regulation of their own products, leading to conflicts of interest and an underestimation of risks to the detriment of the American people.

RFK Jr and Politics - Presidential Elections 2024

RFK Jr. grew up in a political tradition deeply rooted in the Democratic Party through his family: his uncle, John F. Kennedy, and father, Robert F. Kennedy, were both iconic figures in the party.

He has long supported Democratic candidates and participated in liberal causes, particularly on the environment and social justice.

In 2024, he announced his candidacy for the Democrat's primaries for the presidential election. However, he strongly criticizes the party, especially for what he perceives as a drift towards censorship, war, and too close to big business.

He then decided to run as an independent candidate, underlining his dissatisfaction with the direction taken by the Democratic Party.

But, finally, a few months after announcing his presidential candidacy as an independent, Robert Kennedy suspended his campaign to support Donald Trump.

A difficult decision to make, and one that has distanced him from his own family, coldly dissociating itself from him. But, RFK Jr says it himself: his fight to allow Americans and children to regain their health is more important than anything else in his eyes. And, he thinks he has found a way to do so in Donald Trump and declares: "At the end of the day, the only thing that will save our children and our country is if we choose to love them more than hate each other ."

Her decision to support Trump was motivated by specific political beliefs, including on issues such as public health reform, criticism of policies favoring the Big Pharma industry, and defending individual freedoms.

In his support for President-elect Donald Trump, he promised to implement a large number of major reforms in the areas of agriculture and health.

Its program for the agricultural future of the United States is based on several concepts :

Support for smallholders – by promoting sustainable agricultural practices that respect the environment,

Promoting Organic Farming – by providing financial incentives, facilitating market access for organic products, to reduce the use of pesticides and other chemicals,

Ban on harmful chemicals – targeting chemicals already banned in other countries for their environmental and public health impact,

– targeting chemicals already banned in other countries for their environmental and public health impact, Anti-corruption and conflict of interest – within government agencies, particularly the USDA,

The food revolution – by reducing the influence of big pharmaceutical companies on agriculture and promoting healthier, more natural diets through local products,

Strengthening food safety standards – promoting practices that protect the environment and consumer health.

For public health, RFK Jr will focus on several key aspects :

The reform of the Health Agencies with a desire to eliminate Corruption and the reduction of the influence of pharmaceutical companies over these agencies, and science based on rigorous and independent scientific evidence, promoting transparency in research and regulation.

One of the major goals of his program is to dramatically reduce the rate of chronic disease in the United States, especially among children, by focusing on what he sees as environmental and dietary causes.

Robert F. Kennedy has shown a great willingness to implement vaccine safety with an obligation of rigorous pre-market testing with inactive placebos and a strengthening of the information available for informed consent.

In connection with public health, RFK Jr. talks about transforming the American food system to eliminate harmful chemicals, promote organic agriculture and support small farmers, aiming to reduce diet-related diseases. He promises to eliminate fluoride from drinking water, criticizing its potential impact on health, and proposes measures to reduce exposure to heavy metals, which he associates with various health problems like autism.

His program includes proposals to improve access to health care through reforms of the health system, with the need to make health care more affordable, and by criticizing the high costs and influence of big pharmaceutical companies on the prices of drugs and care.

He wants to strengthen community clinics and health centers to ensure local and affordable access to primary care. It advocates for a simplification of the administrative processes surrounding access to care, aiming to reduce waiting times for care and facilitate access to treatment for all, regardless of their financial situation or insurance.

Finally, Kennedy Jr. supported the idea of examining and funding research into alternative treatments, particularly for chronic diseases, which are not necessarily favored by the pharmaceutical industry.

It is understandable that all this frightens the industrialists, whose objectives are more often synonymous with financial results than with the health of the population. We should not be surprised by the multiple attacks to come against him via media financed by these same industrialists.

For example, when we know that there are many very promising studies on the effectiveness against cancer of molecules that have fallen into the public domain, whose safety is very well known, such as ivermectin, intravenous vitamin C, vitamin D or Fendenbazole to name but a few, we can hope that with a Robert F. Kennedy Jr at the head of the most important country in the world in terms of scientific and medical research, Incredible advances in cancer treatment are rapidly emerging.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ultimately embodies an alternative path in the American political landscape, where he uses his legacy to continue fighting for causes he deems essential: environmental preservation, social justice, and freedom of choice in health care. His career demonstrates an ongoing devotion to the ideal of a world in which individual rights and public health are protected from the excesses of institutional power, making him a unique and sometimes controversial voice in public debate, and now priorities contrary to those of the Democratic Party.

That President-elect Donald Trump has taken him on his side is good news for Americans and their children, and no doubt by repercussion, for all Western peoples, if not the world. Who can decently be against a program that aims to free itself from corruption and allow people to regain health?

Make American Healthy Again#MAHA

(1) The Barrington Declaration launched from the United States, on October 4, 2020, in French version :

"As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists, we are concerned about the physical and mental impacts caused by current Covid-19 policies and we recommend an alternative approach that we call 'Focused Protection'.

Whether we are on the left or the right, and regardless of our country of origin, we have dedicated our careers to the protection of populations. The current containment policies are producing disastrous effects on public health in the short, medium and long term. The consequences include, among others, a drop in vaccination rates among children, a worsening of cases of cardiovascular disease, a decrease in examinations for possible cancers or a deterioration in mental health in general. This will lead to great excess mortality in the years to come, especially among the working class and among the youngest. Keeping schoolchildren out of school is a great injustice.

Maintaining these measures until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage. The least privileged social strata will be the most affected.

Fortunately, our understanding of the virus is improving. We know that the vulnerability to death from Covid-19 is more than a thousand times higher among the elderly and infirm than among the young. Indeed, for children, Covid-19 is less dangerous than many other ailments, including the flu.

As immunity grows in the population, the risk of infection decreases for everyone, including the most vulnerable. We know that all populations will eventually reach herd immunity, the point at which the number of new infections is stable, and that this process can be accompanied by (but not dependent on) the existence of a vaccine. Therefore, our goal should be to minimize mortality and harm to society until we reach herd immunity.

An approach that is both compassionate and takes into account the risks and benefits is to allow those who are least likely to die from the virus to live their lives normally so that they build immunity through natural infections while protecting those who are most likely to die. We call this 'Focussed Protection'.

Adopting measures to protect the most vulnerable should be the central goal of public health responses to Covid-19. For example, residences for the elderly should be staffed by staff who have acquired immunity and who frequently carry out tests for other staff members and visitors. In addition, staff turnover should be kept as low as possible. Retired people who live at home should have their groceries delivered to their homes. When possible, they should meet with loved ones outdoors rather than indoors. A comprehensive and detailed list of measures, including approaches for multi-generational households, can be implemented. This is largely within the capacity and prerogatives of public health professionals.

Those who are not vulnerable should be immediately allowed to return to normal life. Simple hygiene measures, such as washing your hands and staying home if you are sick, should be practiced by everyone to reduce the threshold of herd immunity. Schools and universities are expected to reopen for face-to-face teaching. Extracurricular activities such as sports should resume. Young adults who are at low risk should work normally rather than from home. Restaurants and shops are expected to open. Arts, music, sports and other cultural activities are expected to resume. Those who are at greater risk can participate in this process if they wish, while society as a whole benefits from the protection afforded to the most vulnerable by those who have built herd immunity."