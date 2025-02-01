“Becoming Brigitte” a series of explosive revelations and controversies surrounding Brigitte Macron by Candace Owens – ep 1

In this series entitled " Becoming Brigitte “, journalist Candace Owens uncovers a set of controversies and theories surrounding Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, and her husband, President Emmanuel Macron. This episode, which marks the beginning of a series, focuses mainly on the investigation led by Candace Owens and other independent journalists, aiming to uncover hidden truths about the French presidential couple. France-Soir summarized the controversy in the article: Brigitte vs Jean-Michel, Man or Woman of the Year, Homme de l'année selon Owens ou Guerrière selon Match?

Episode 1 Summary Candace Owens examines the allegations surrounding Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron, while highlighting the challenges faced by those seeking to reveal uncomfortable truths.

Candace Owens launched a new website, but was hit by a DDoS attack from France just before its content was set to go live.

Candace Owens addresses unanswered questions about Brigitte Macron's identity, including questions about childhood photos and past relationships.

It cites allegations and scandals surrounding Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, including links to controversial figures and accusations of pedophilia.

Owens accuses the media of not covering these stories and trying to discredit her.

She vows to continue her research and expose what she considers to be hidden truths about the Macron couple.

She received a legal letter from the Élysée Palace regarding her claims about Brigitte Macron, who she claims was born a man.

Candace Owens thanks her supporters and calls for vigilance against the elites she accuses of protecting criminals.

She plans to publish interviews and episodes to deepen her investigations on the subject, which begin Monday with an interview with journalist Xavier Poussard.



The Brigitte Macron affair, a thorny subject, as explained in a recent France-Soir and BonSens.org poll

What is most intriguing is the age difference between the Macrons. “ At the time of the 2017 presidential campaign, Emmanuel Macron was presumed to be 17 years old when he met Mrs. Macron, aged 39. Several press articles reported that he was in fact only 15 years old. “ Raising questions, this gap, initially hidden before being reported today in the media, provides water to the mill of people who are closely interested in the affair, often labeled "conspiracy theorists" by the traditional media. So in Washington DC, several people are asking themselves: " Why did they want to hide the real age of this meeting?"

In the poll, " despite the fact that 25% of French people say they do not know, 47% agree that the Brigitte Macron affair is taking on too great proportions, and 24% do not approve of this assertion.

However, 57% believe that it would be very serious if President Macron had lied to citizens about Brigitte Macron's true identity. And, 47% believe that a teacher who has had intimate relations with a student more than twenty years his junior should not be able to continue teaching or should be reported by the Rectorate and the parents to the judicial services so that an investigation can be conducted .

It turns out that 34% of respondents say they agree that “ the Macrons should put an end to the persistent rumors by providing concrete evidence such as family photos and a DNA test to put an end to the rumor ” with 41% saying they disagree. The remaining 26% don’t know.

Let's go back to episode 1 of the series “Becoming Brigitte” which has already been seen by more than 1.5 million people and attracted more than 135,000 live listeners and one of her tweets has to this day over 3.3 million views.

Given the popular enthusiasm for this case and the series that resulted from it, it therefore becomes essential to report the elements so that readers can form their opinions and views. However, the silence of the traditional French media is worth noting. A point denounced by Candace Owens who questions the role of the media in defending the powerful rather than in their duty to inform the population. A constant behavior since the covid crisis with numerous accusatory inversions, real lies erected as truths which have, for example, led to violating certain fundamental rights such as the violation of free and informed consent with the covid vaccination.

Here are the main points of the episode and the transcription in French.

The Controversy

Right from the start, Owens discusses the digital attacks her website, candaceowens.com, suffered shortly before the series began. She also mentions receiving a legal letter from the Élysée Palace, which she says is an extraordinary event. The letter is said to be in response to her allegations that Brigitte Macron was born male. While this seems unlikely, Owens says the behavior of Macron's legal team tends to reinforce her suspicions without providing any factual evidence apart from arguments from authority.

Questions Asked of Brigitte Macron in Response to Lawyer’s Letter

In response to the Macrons’ lawyer’s letter, Candace Owens sent a series of direct questions to Brigitte Macron, to which she never received a response. These questions included questions about her childhood photos, the use of the name Véronique, and the veracity of rumors about her personal life. The refusal to answer these simple questions has raised eyebrows among many observers. Candace Owens interprets it as “an attempt to hide the truth.”

International Implications and Allegations of Pedophilia

This episode addresses the international implications, referring to an alleged transatlantic panic caused by documents seized during a raid at Mar-a-Lago, which were discussed in the article “ I’m sick! ”. These documents allegedly contained information about Emmanuel Macron’s sex life. Owens uses this example to highlight the global ramifications of the scandals surrounding the Macron couple.

Also discussed are the recurring themes of scandals related to pedophilia and sexual perversion that she claims follow the Macron couple. She cites several incidents, including Emmanuel’s controversial relationship with Brigitte Macron, which allegedly began when he was a minor, as well as questionable artistic choices made by Brigitte, including suggesting a controversial design for the spire of Notre Dame.

Controversial Figures Associated with the Macrons

Candace Owens highlights figures such as Olivier Duhamel, a former influential member of the European Parliament accused of sexually abusing a minor, and his connection to the Macron couple. She points out that despite Duhamel's accusations and confessions, the case was not tried due to the statute of limitations.

Media censorship and pressure

The episode ends with a very scathing critique of the media, which, according to Candace Owens, serves to protect the elites and stifles investigations into such scandals. She deplores that journalists who venture into this field are often silenced or discredited.

The first episode of this series leaves informed observers hungry for more because it does not include any particular revelations. However, it does provide a complete overview for those who have not had the time to look into these cases and the associated controversies. As some say: “by watching this episode, we learn nothing, however putting all these elements in context is essential” or “when we look at these elements end to end, it raises questions “. Supporters of this case will therefore be left wanting more, while detractors will be happy to criticize “the very American form and without factual basis”.

Owens promises to continue exploring these allegations in future episodes of her series, while calling for a global awakening to these scandals. She expresses her determination to expose the truth, despite the risks and pressures she faces. The interview raises questions about the transparency and integrity of public figures, while criticizing the perceived complicity of mainstream media.

EPISODE TRANSCRIPTION ESTABLISHED BY IA

Well, guys, a lot of things led up to this episode.

You have no idea. Just an hour ago, our new website, candaceowens.com, which we launched in part to be able to live stream only this content, was hit with a very aggressive DDoS attack from France.

Last week, by the way, the media tried to paint me next to a school shooter. I'm not kidding. But, this latest pathetic DDoS attack on me.

Of course, there is the legal letter that came to me from the Élysée. I guess my main question: what is everyone so afraid of? It was certainly not a lie that justified this type of panic.

Welcome back to an incredible series we've put together for you right here on Candace. Alright guys.

So this episode is really meant to be just an introduction to really introduce the English-speaking world to what's going on in France, because really, we have no idea. We had no idea.

So let's start with something we all agree on.

Receiving a legal letter from a sitting president of a foreign country is extraordinary. An event so extraordinary that it has perhaps never happened before in human history.

A year ago, when I said that I would stake my entire professional career on the fact that Brigitte Macron, the current first lady of France, was born a man. There were of course many people who did not believe me because it just seems crazy.

But even the people who were not paying attention to this case, thanks to Emmanuel Macron's very strong lawyer's letter that he had his legal team draft and asked that I not talk about it, well, those people are starting to pay attention.

Check out this comment from a popular Canadian YouTuber and lawyer named @VivaFrei. He wrote this under the episode about the letter: “ At first I was very skeptical that Brigitte was a man, but I have to tell you that Macron’s lawyers are really starting to convince me. ”

From a legal perspective, what they did was an incredibly stupid move. While refusing to simply state that Brigitte Macron, the current first lady of France, was indeed born a woman, they used all sorts of misleading language to suggest that they might sue me for defamation because of minor errors I made in my reporting.

Essentially, they weren’t addressing the substance of the claim: Brigitte Macron was born biologically male. But instead, Macron’s letter attacks the case as follows: “You said in a previous report that a photo of Brigitte at communion was recolored. That is false.”

This reporting caused Brigitte real moral anguish. Okay.

But, as I said, their lawyers made a critical error, because to prove defamation, you have to prove that someone acted in reckless disregard of the truth, that they knew the truth. And, they made a decision not to make the truth public.

Instead, they just wanted to publish lies. For those of you who watch this show, you know I don't do that. I promise not to do that.

By sending me a legal letter, they unwittingly provided me with a direct line and an opportunity to ask Brigitte Macron and Emmanuel Macron specific questions. They cannot pretend that they did not see our questions. The majority of the questions we asked them were simple. They were the answers we needed with the promise we made that if she answered the questions, we would fully report the facts. I want to show you some of these “21” very simple questions we asked Brigitte Macron so that we could use our platform to end her mental anguish.



We asked:

if the little girl in the communion photograph, supposedly from 1963, is the Brigitte Macron who is currently married to President Macron?

Has Brigitte Macron ever used the name Véronique?

Can you account for all the children in the Amiens family photo and where they are currently?

Did Brigitte Macron physically give birth to three children? These are easy questions, guys.

Is Brigitte Macron the same person as the one in the Auzières wedding photo?

Did Brigitte Macron ever have a relationship with Véronique Dreux?

Could you please provide photographs of Brigitte Macron in the 1970s?

Could you please provide school photos of Jean-Michel Trogneux, a person they claim is his brother, and Brigitte Trogneux, preferably together?

When did Brigitte Macron first meet President Macron? And under what circumstances, what were their respective ages when they met?

Did Macron have an intimate physical relationship before he was 18?

And if so, at what age did the relationship begin?

Did your clients try to correct the French version of Wikipedia, about Brigitte Macron, before the age difference of more than 24 years between the two lovers caused a scandal in the Trogneux family, especially since their relationship could fall within the scope of article 227.27 of the Penal Code, which establishes the offense of sexual assault on a minor.

Has your client taken legal action against the international child emancipation pedophile lobby, which cites the Macrons' relationship in its publication, Positive Memories on a list of “positive and loving relationships with children”?

As I said, these are pretty simple questions. If you, as a person, are going through mental anguish because people are talking about your biological sex at birth, as a male, wouldn't you rush to answer these questions?

Yes. Well, apparently they just weren't anxious enough to... But, they were anxious enough to hire and pay an American law firm in Washington to send us a 100-page threatening letter. They just weren't anxious enough or couldn't muster the energy to answer 21 basic questions. Questions to end the scandal.

We have not received any response from them. We knew we would not receive any response from them, because, well, they are lying. They are actually lying to the public about Brigitte Macron's past identity. And, a trial would have given us the opportunity to prove, through a subpoena.

But, America is not France. The state of Tennessee, for sure, like hell in Paris! Let me tell you why this story matters around the world, okay? Because, this issue is not just a European issue. It has international implications.

For example, the unprecedented raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home over documents he stole from the White House. You remember that, don’t you?

Look at this headline in The Guardian. Trump boasted about having information on Macron’s sex life. The inventory of items seized at Mar-a-Lago caused a transatlantic panic between Paris and Washington.

Sorry, but what could he have stumbled upon? Emmanuel Macron’s sex life, a life that would have caused a transatlantic panic?

Here's a Rolling Stone headline along similar lines. It says Trump bragged about having intelligence on Macron's sex life. FBI sees document containing information on French president during Mar-a-Lago raid, prompting officials in both countries to seek answers.

Oh, okay. Why would you be stressed as president? What were your tastes?

Here’s an excerpt from that Rolling Stone article, because it’s really incredible. Most people don’t remember it. And then of course, the mere revelation of its existence set off a transatlantic panic, according to two other sources familiar with the matter, along with Trump’s previous statements about Macron’s allegedly flirtatious ways, which, few people know, only intensified those concerns.

French and American officials worked together to determine exactly what Trump had on Macron and the French government, and whether any of it was sensitive in nature, the sources said.

Officials from both countries wanted to know if this discovery meant something. A national security breach or if it was a frivolous matter, but a stolen souvenir. Oh, okay. You wouldn’t panic if there wasn’t something to panic about and Trump actually had intelligence that could ruin everything.

Now, I can remind you of the infamous 2024 Summer Olympics last year, where the entire world watched drag queens carry the Olympic torch and proceed to the opening ceremony.

Macron, in my opinion, explicitly lied in his legal letter to me when they said it was not an imitation of the Last Supper. They said it was not satanic. It is here.

Here’s a comparison, because as we unpack this series, you’re going to see with your own eyes. And so it’s hard to believe Macron’s repeated instructions.

There’s a Last Supper on the left, Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper, and on the left and right, there’s the Paris Olympics. But even if you really didn’t want to believe your own eyes, it would be reasonable to assume that we could at least believe the people who participated in the ceremony.

The main performer was a lesbian named Barbara Butch. And after the performance, this is what Barbara Butch posted on Instagram. She wrote, Oh, yeah, the Gay New Testament with an LGBTQ flag and a raised fist. And, she tagged other people in her community. Yes, this would be seen by most people as satanic, an inversion of the New Testament.

But after the backlash and after the Olympic producers had already admitted to Page 6 that it was supposed to be Leonardo da Vinci's Last Supper, they tried to backtrack. To backtrack and officially claim that in reality, it was a pagan festival that they were mimicking.

But what has escaped the public is that Thomas Jolly, he was the artistic director of the performance, was chosen to organize this ceremony in the presence of none other than the first lady Brigitte Macron, who went to see him in 2022 at the premiere of his musical Starmania, which he produced. Emmanuel Macron, according to The Spectator, personally ordered Jolly to outdo the London Olympics. So I want you to make no mistake, he and his wife were both intimately involved in the ceremony.

As you dissect the story of Brigitte and Emmanuel, you will notice strange recurring themes such as scandals related to pedophilia and transgenderism, incest and sexual perversion continually following one another, and accidentally following them wherever they go.

Leaving that aside, and even if you believed that Brigitte Macron was a woman, while I tell you that she is not, and that you do not believe it by the time this series ends, you will have to accept that her love story with Emmanuel Macron is completely unpleasant. It all begins when she was a drama teacher at the La Providence school, at the age of 39. And, she saw a 14-year-old boy, Emmanuel Macron, acting in a play, that's it. It completely upset her. Apparently, a love story.

By the way, that was one of the first red flags for me. A 14-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman. I'm sorry, that's not a problem. Do you know what a 14-year-old boy looks like? Boys don't finish puberty until they're about 16. There's nothing manly about it, nothing attractive about it. They look like children. That's what they look like. They look like children. Boys mature at a slower rate than girls.

Even when you hear stories about a woman and they call her a cougar, they don't go after 14-year-old boys. They like a twenty-something guy who looks like Brad Pitt from Troy. Not a 14-year-old boy. That struck me as remarkably odd. I don't know, really, I can't even think of a cultural example of a woman who was in her 30s, about to turn 40, who found a 14-year-old boy attractive. You can help me find one.

So once the couple moved into the Élysée Palace, that’s the French White House, strange scandals started following them. For example, for some reason it became known to the public that Brigitte Macron, who fancies herself a designer, wanted to install an erect penis with golden balls to become the new spire of Notre Dame Cathedral. Yes, you heard me right.

Here’s a headline from the Daily Mail to back up this claim. Brigitte Macron, has backed an erect phallus with golden balls as the new spire for Notre Dame Cathedral. The former French Minister of Culture claims that it’s not a conspiracy. The former Minister of Culture was Roselyne Bachelot. She openly admitted that Brigitte Macron hated these modern creations in January 2021.

It’s a theme. Brigitte loves weird art. That’s exactly what she’s interested in. Like when they moved into the Élysée Palace, she immediately set to work rethinking things that made sense to her. Art has meaning.

To give you one example, she picked out a rug by a very famous artist by the name of Claude Lévêque. Here’s a photo that we’re showing you right now of that hand-picked rug.

She really wanted to get involved. That piece was known as Soleil Noir. With Claude Lévêque, people started pointing out that there were a lot of pedophile overtones to his work, a work by a man who, through various commissions, had become this quasi-official artist of the French Republic.

Le Monde, and just so you know, Le Monde, you’re going to hear me talk about this a lot, it’s the French equivalent of the New York Times. Here is what they wrote about Claude Lévêque's lifestyle. Claude Lévêque refers to the teenagers around him as his godchildren, nephews, assistants and even sons. His stuffed animals and teddy bears that he carries around the world, takes with him to meals and displays in every nook and cranny of his two homes, were, according to the artist, in his interviews, given by friends, memories that were too intimate to be evoked. His obsession with the world of childhood is perceived as an artistic sublimation, the fantasy of someone who is much more comfortable with children than with the world of adults. The visual artist describes his sexual tastes and his relationships with young boys, linked to libertarian thought and the punk movement. If you look closely, you will see allusions to these forbidden relationships that are found throughout his works.

There would be a quote here from Michel Tournier, Le Roi des Aulnes, which is a book about a guy. There are a lot of pedophile connotations, just so you know. There is a reference to The Night of the Hunter with Robert Mitchum as an evil preacher hunting down two innocent children, as well as countless allusions to Visconti's cult film, Death in Venice, where a handsome teenager, Tadzio, is idolized by an aging man.

Other illusions are more cryptic, like this press clipping that appears in his book, Vacances en France. It refers to Jacky Kaysersmertz, a pedophile school teacher who was active - it's a true story - in Nièvre, a French city, from 1970 to 1997 with more than 70 victims. He was finally sentenced in 2001 to 18 years in prison. This is what Claude Lévêque likes to put in his work and in his books, allusions to pedophilia.

You will be a little shocked to learn now that Brigitte Macron finally had to remove her carpet from the office. You see, there is a photo of Macron sitting on his carpet, they had to remove it in 2021, because the attraction to his work became a little embarrassing when several legal proceedings began against Claude Lévêque, for statutory rape. This came to light in 2021. Ironically, in 2023, artist Claude Lévêque was charged with the rape of minors when two brothers from this small town in Nièvre claimed that they were sexually assaulted by him when they were teenagers. But, without a doubt, guys, this is just another mistake.

It's probably just a mistake by Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron who knew that the artist who continued to put pedophile elements in his works, was actually going to be accused of rape of a minor. It's crazy.

I should mention to you now, in passing, that Emmanuel Macron, who took office as president for the first time in May 2017, had chosen in his presidential portrait, is to include a book in the background. A book by a renowned author by the name of André Gide, a self-proclaimed pederast. Now, a pederast, if you're not familiar with that term, according to Miriam Webster, is a man who has sexual relations with a young boy.

If you're wondering, how does that differ from pedophilia? The answer is that pederasts are adult men, in particular, who are only interested in little boys, in particular. So it doesn't include girls. Pedophiles can practice either one as long as they're minors.

So André Gide was a self-proclaimed pederast. He liked little boys.

What book did Emmanuel Macron choose for his portrait? A book by André Gide called The Fruits of the Earth, in English. In French, it’s “Les Nourritures Terrestres.” Forgive my terrible pronunciation. So that’s him. That’s the book he chose. If you’re wondering what it’s about, the book is about how you have to run away from your family, how you have to run away from the rules. Gide’s work had an autobiographical content. He was inspiring a younger generation of boys to run away from tradition because he did that. He felt that he had done that when, as an adult, he went to Algeria, which was then a French colony, to have sexual experiences with Muslim boys. In 1894, when he was 24 or 25, he traveled to North Africa. He met Oscar Wilde and Oscar Wilde’s homosexual lover, Lord Alfred Davis. These are elites, I want you to be clear. We're talking about elites. Then he came back to his country, France, and he felt like he had a sexual awakening. He accepted his homosexuality and embraced his inclinations, saying no to the stifling intentions of convention that told him no, you shouldn't have been attracted to little boys.

In fact, I know André Gide well because I had to read his book, The Immoralist at university.

Yes, it’s about traveling in Algeria, which is obviously autobiographical in its content.

He admitted to doing this while traveling in Algeria, and it’s about having sex with little Muslim boys. That’s what the book was about.

Now, let’s play a little bit, looking at it rationally from both sides.

Maybe Emmanuel Macron didn’t know the book was there. Maybe it was just some stupid aide who put it there, who knows why in their Oval Office.

But, maybe it was just some aide who picked it up and dropped it there by accident.

No. You would be wrong to think that. So, stop thinking that. Emmanuel Macron has never hidden his affection for André Gide. He has spoken about it on several occasions. He even gave an interview once to a literary critic, Jérôme Garçon, and Macron said. And I quote, “Gide shows me the path that leads from the cerebral to overflowing sensuality.”

Now, you see, there was only one journalist that I could find who had the courage to aggressively denounce the president's choice of book in his profile, and that journalist's name is Helene Devynck. Okay.

Here's what she said. I'm posting her quote here.

She said, André Gide? To say what? Clumsiness and error are inconceivable in an environment designed to remain in the historical iconography of the country. Inevitably, someone in the presidential entourage, if not the head of state himself, has read André Gide's autobiography, C'est le Grain ne meurt, where he tells the story of little Mahomet. He wrote: How beautiful he was, half naked under his rags, black and thin as a demon.

The writer admires, The slenderness of this child's body, the grace of his bare legs, protruding from under his loose pants. He describes how he sodomizes the child until he is exhausted. Two years later, he watches his friend Daniel sodomize Mahomet, now a teenager.

What message did the young and dashing President of the French Republic send with this photo now displayed on the walls of school town halls? What must we understand so that pedophiles can sleep soundly?

Fantastic questions, Helen. What are we to make of the fact that André Gide is still taught, by the way, in American classrooms, and that he was awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature posthumously?

I guess we should just understand, Oopsy. Oops again for the Macron couple. It keeps happening.

There is also the case of Olivier Duhamel, who is a former French Member of the European Parliament.

An incredible power broker. Tippity top, it can't be higher than that. He is at the top of the French elite circle and one of the first to support Emmanuel Macron.

When you read about him, he is so powerful that in these elite clubs, where you are asked to wear a tie, he is the guy who can enter and does not have to pay attention to the dress code.

He immediately supported Emmanuel Macron, participated in several campaigns and would pass notes to Macron. When Macron qualified for the second round of the presidential election, he celebrated alongside Macron in a restaurant called La Rotonde.

After Emmanuel Macron won, he used his magazine, which is called Pouvoirs, to compare Emmanuel Macron to General Charles de Gaulle. Again, this magazine belongs to Olivier Duhamel. He was just doing press and propaganda about how incredible Macron was

Emmanuel Macron defended him against all media criticism. Olivier Duhamel also bragged about his meetings at the Élysée. It was also reported in Paris Match that he gave Emmanuel Macron advice on how to handle public scandals, particularly the one involving Macron's deputy chief of staff, a certain Alexandre Bennella, in the summer of 2018.

Duhamel was also present at a lunch where Brigitte Macron personally chose Emmanuel Macron's Prime Minister. We'll come back to this again. Brigitte Macron personally chooses the Prime Minister. Why was it Brigitte? Which led the public to wonder what Brigitte and Duhamel had in common, how they knew each other.

So I have to imagine that for Emmanuel Macron, it was really another ordeal for the couple when, in January 2021, Olivier Duhamel’s stepdaughter, a woman named Camille Kouchner, published a book and publicly accused him of sexually abusing her twin brother, Antoine Kouchner, when he was 13 or 14 years old. Le Monde, the equivalent of the French New York Times, is the newspaper that broke the story. Now, according to Camille’s book, titled in English, La Grande Famille, La Familia Grande, the rapes took place at Olivier Duhamel’s summer homes, which are called Mas de Genèse, Dore, Sanary, Summer, pardon me this terrible Frenchman. This is where, apparently, generations of the Duhamel clan entertained essentially the cream of the French intelligentsia, whose morality was now publicly exposed by her.

One publication, Le Nouvel Obs, another French publication, wrote: “In the evening, children sometimes have to perform sexual scenes in front of their parents.”

This is what happened in the Duhamel residences. They continue to write, “One evening, teenagers are asked to tell how they lost their virginity.” On another, a mother, Mothers dress their 12-year-old daughters in provocative outfits, smear them with lipstick, and send them to dance with men 30 years older.

Paris Match writes: “ Almost no one is offended to see Camille, then just a teenager, being asked to simulate an orgasm in front of adults. ”

Now, by the way, you’re probably wondering if he was brought to justice? Or maybe you’re wondering: Hey, maybe she’s not telling the truth, is she? Maybe she made it all up to get attention, because he is a powerful man.

Luckily for Olivier Duhamel, the statute of limitations had already expired so he was never brought to justice. But, in mid-April of that same year, French media reported. you can check this on Wikipedia, that he admitted it: He admitted to sexually abusing his stepson.

I don’t know, guys. Yet another mistake in the orbit of Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron’s relationship that keeps popping up.

Now, I am only giving you the superficial elements of what time allows me to say, of what I know about this couple. This is literally an introduction because everything I say, I know, the English-speaking world has never heard.

Which would make you say, “What the hell is wrong with our media?”

Here’s what’s wrong with our media: When I started trying to report on this story, they came after me. They started portraying me as Adolf Hitler. They started making me invisible and demanding that I be fired. I was fired.

It was March of last year that I first broke the story, and it was March of the same year that I was fired by my former employer. And I’ve been fighting the press ever since.

By the way, you should know that all journalists who try to cover this story suffer the same fate!

First of all, Isabella Ferrera, I think I talked about her in a previous episode.

She was part of the Yellow Vests, and she started researching this as a freelance journalist and she came across something huge, information related to Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte's relationship. But then she was found dead. She was found dead floating in a river. And her friend said she didn't kill herself, but the media said she definitely did, that she must have slipped and fallen after taking a lot of pills. So that kind of thing happens, I guess.

And then there’s Natacha Ray, who the media lied to and tried to ruin her whole life. She has cancer. She was a freelance journalist. She’s the one that Brigitte Macron famously sued, and similar to what they did to me, they sent her a letter. They didn’t dwell on the content of the statement that Brigitte Macron was born biologically male, but they focused on the little mistakes in her interview with Amandine Roy, who was also sued for invasion of privacy. Okay.

And then there's one man, and that's Xavier Poussard. Xavier Poussard is the person I have the honor of introducing to you guys on Monday. He's the journalist who has worked diligently on this story, whose work I'm taking over, really. I feel blessed that he chose me to be able to bring this to the public, to trust me with this story. Xavier Poussard has been working on this for eight years and has given up everything, including his country of residence.

Well, how did they come after Xavier Poussard? They looked at his finances, found out who was funding his publication, and they decided that this would be a really good time to give him a two-year audit. One of the government's favorite ways to harass someone is to call in the IRS, to send them in to find a crime by any means possible.

Xavier Poussard was pushed out of the pockets of those who invested in him. He had to move his family, his mother's house was raided to scare them, intimidate them, and let them know that they were watching him. To this day, Xavier Poussard, the man who wrote the six articles revealing that Brigitte Macron was lying about her identity, has never been sued for defamation. Because his work was thorough and he has now informed me of his work, and I will be just as thorough in this assessment, guys.

Everybody pays the consequences. And that's why they sent me a letter. It certainly wasn't because they thought I was going to suddenly drop this story, but maybe because they were trying to intimidate me into thinking that they would do these things, that they would come after me with smear campaigns because they are part of an older world where these insidious people have the power to really traumatize, to prey on, and to destroy people who challenge their real power. And make no mistake, Brigitte Macron and Emmanuel Macron come from a circle and a syndicate of real power, old power, old money power.

But this is a new world. And I say to you: If we don't have more courage around the world, and all over the world, to stand up to these monsters, to stand up to people who think they can just walk away from scandal after scandal of pedophilia, and not have to answer for their bizarre backgrounds and the things that interest them, not even having to answer basic questions, questions about their biological sex, if we don't have the courage to stand up to these people who put pederasts on their desks to mock us while they take their presidential portraits because they consider themselves untouchable, then what kind of world are we going to leave for our children?

I have three sons now. And so I say it, and I mean it, I sincerely hope they take legal action. I sincerely hope that Brigitte Macron boldly ventures into the great state of Tennessee with all her perversity and her thoughts about little boys. I sincerely hope so.

I sincerely hope that Xavier Poussard's courage, and what I am willing to face, inspires everyone around the world to understand that something very dark and very evil is happening.

We haven't even touched on the story of Brigitte Macron, who Brigitte Macron really is, what Xavier Poussard discovered about Brigitte Macron. Why Xavier Poussard, who even when he wins in court to try to get documents from these people, still can't get a photo of Brigitte Macron released to him. A photo of Brigitte Macron, then Trogneux, at the high school in Amiens. We don't have school photos of the first lady. We can't get our hands on them.

Why can't Xavier Poussard get his hands on Brigitte Macron's alleged brother, who I believe is Brigitte Macron? Why can't we get our hands on Jean-Michel Trogneux's military file.

It's completely crazy. As I said, what I've told you today is just the tip of the iceberg. It's going to get so much darker and so much deeper, and their involvement, again, in these regular themes of pedophilia, pederasty, incest, lies and attempts to brutalize people through the courts.

You're never going to stop seeing it.

Ladies and gentlemen, I hope that has been clear to the English-speaking world why this is important.

I tell you that all over the world, we are beginning to wake up to this, and I certainly will not be the person who backs down in this fight. I think that the younger generations are ready to take up the baton and put aside the old guard in order to allow for real light to come into this world.

Alright guys, I'll read some of your comments.

I want to tell you first, obviously, about these DDoS texts, I know some of you are unable to access your accounts. We are getting updates. We should have this resolved in a couple of hours. We think when we originally announced this series, we said it was only going to be on candaceowens.com. They waited an hour before they started attacking the website, and we are going to fight back. We could see all these DNS requests, a lot of them coming from France.

And by the way, guys, if you want to support our work, I tell you we are now completely independent, so take a second. to check out the new site. You can donate if you want. You can sign up for a subscription, and I hope you will want to sign up for a membership and join our book club, all these things that are going on.

Wow, we have 135,000 people watching live. That's incredible all over the world. For the French, we'll make sure to put French subtitles on everything. We just can't do that during a live broadcast. But of course, we'll make sure you can access it in case you just speak French like I just speak English.

I also want to, again, add here that some of these shows, like our interview with Xavier Poussard, will be put behind the paywall. We're going to use this weekend to understand how they're handling the DDoS attack and make sure that we're better prepared next time. I also want to say, when I finish this series, I'm going to expose all the absolute frauds in the Western media that worked to defend what they knew was a network of disgusting sex crimes that were happening, that no media came to my rescue when I said that I was trying to expose what was happening with Brigitte Macron. On the contrary, they slandered me, and they tried to pretend. I remember they said that I was suffering from postpartum psychosis. These people are part of the state and they are explicitly trying to protect state criminals. That's what I truly believe.

People like Barry Weiss, formerly of the New York Times, under the pretext of creating a free and independent press, one of the first people to try to use Freudian jiu-jitsu to make people believe that I had gone crazy because I observed and spoke about certain trends of pedophilia in France. How sick and disturbed is Barry Weiss to claim to be from the free press and attack me to this extent?

Now that you've just gotten the tip of the iceberg, think about what he was willing to defend and what he was willing to destroy and ask yourself why. He's not the only one. We're coming for them all.

When we're done with this series, there will be no more media fraud that you won't recognize and ignore. Sorry, that's a bit of a rant. I was really excited above thinking about how disturbing it is that we can't even agree on protecting children.

As I said, on Monday we're going to be talking about the interview with Xavier Poussard, and every episode of this series is going to blow your mind. We're going to be talking about Emmanuel Macron's childhood or non-childhood, the things we know about his childhood, Brigitte Macron's childhood or non-childhood, the things we know about her childhood, and you're really going to start wondering what's going on. The focus is on hell... Libera nos a malo.

See you Monday.

