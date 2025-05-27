On May 23, 2025, U.S. President Donald J. Trump issued the " Restoring Gold Standard Science " executive order, an ambitious bill aimed at reforming the scientific practices of U.S. federal agencies. Published on the White House website, this order builds on the reforms initiated by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who was confirmed on March 25, 2025, as director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by a narrow 53-47 Senate vote . This appointment, hailed as a turning point by observers such as France Soir, signals a desire to restore trust in biomedical science, a goal reinforced by the presidential order signed two months later. As the United States redefines its scientific priorities, France, led by Emmanuel Macron, seeks to capitalize on this upheaval to attract foreign researchers. What are the implications of these changes for research, researchers, patients, and transatlantic relations?

Jay Bhattacharya's Visionary Priorities for the NIH

At his confirmation hearing before the Senate HELP Committee on March 5, 2025 , Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford professor of medicine and economics, unveiled a bold vision and ambitious plan for the NIH , the $48 billion federal agency responsible for 27 research institutes. Known for co-authoring the Great Barrington Declaration, which called for a focused approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhattacharya articulated five priorities for restoring rigor and centrality to science in the lives of Americans.

First, he emphasized the need to address the chronic disease crisis . As life expectancy stagnates in the United States, undermined by the explosion of diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease, Bhattacharya wants to redirect the NIH's efforts toward identifying the root causes of these pathologies. This approach marks a shift toward preventive and long-term solutions, rather than symptomatic treatments.

Bhattacharya then placed transparency and academic freedom at the heart of his plan . “ Dissent is the essence of science ,” he said, denouncing the marginalization of dissenting voices, like his own, during the COVID-19 crisis. He pledged to protect scientists who dare to challenge the consensus, including by making NIH grants conditional on respect for free speech in universities.

Reforming funding processes is another pillar. Bhattacharya has criticized the " groupthink " that dominates funding allocations, advocating for rigorous evaluations and funding directed toward high-impact research, including in risky areas like gain-of-function. This desire to break with bureaucratic practices could boost innovation, but also raises concerns among researchers accustomed to more predictable funding.

Another notable commitment concerns vaccine safety . A supporter of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, Bhattacharya has proposed placebo-controlled clinical trials for vaccines, a rare practice under current protocols. This measure aims to address concerns raised by figures such as Senator Ron Johnson, who, during a hearing on May 23, 2025, denounced the opacity surrounding the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

Finally, Bhattacharya advocated a patient-centered approach , integrating the social and economic impacts of health policies. Rather than focusing solely on diseases, he wants the NIH to consider factors such as children's education and the mental health of families—a novel perspective in a system often criticized for its compartmentalization.

In response to scientific bias, this decree is a logical continuation

Signed two months after Bhattacharya's confirmation, the executive order is in line with this vision. It aims to restore trust in science by imposing strict standards on federal agencies, including the NIH, the CDC, and the FDA. The order responds to a perceived crisis, illustrated by controversies such as the CDC's guidance on school reopenings during the pandemic, which was influenced by non-scientists. It requires that research be reproducible, transparent, falsifiable, subject to impartial peer review, and free of conflicts of interest. Agencies must make their data, analyses, and models publicly available, a measure that echoes Bhattacharya's call for transparency.

The executive order also mandates a reassessment of science policies adopted between 2021 and 2025 under the Biden administration to ensure they meet these standards. This move reflects Bhattacharya's commitment to correcting perceived abuses, particularly in the management of health crises. It reinstates the scientific integrity policies of the first Trump administration (2017-2021) and directs the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) to issue guidelines within 30 days to implement these principles. This move directly addresses Bhattacharya's criticism of bureaucratic abuses and the politicization of science, particularly in the management of the COVID-19 crisis.

This convergence between the executive order and Bhattacharya's vision is reinforced by concrete measures, such as the ban on subcontracts with foreign researchers, which Bhattacharya instituted on May 1, 2025. This decision, aimed at protecting American intellectual property, aligns with the executive order's emphasis on scientific independence and national sovereignty.

Implications for research in the United States

Bhattacharya's reforms and the executive order promise to transform the biomedical research landscape. The requirement for transparency and reproducibility should improve the reliability of NIH-funded studies, particularly in areas such as biotechnology and the fight against chronic diseases. However, the 2021-2025 policy reassessment could disrupt existing programs, particularly in areas such as public health or climate research, if they are deemed not to comply with the new standards. This shift could also divert funding from disciplines less aligned with the administration's priorities, such as environmental studies.

The perceived politicization of these reforms by political opponents poses another challenge: truly putting the patient back at the center of priorities. The appointment of Bhattacharya, a figure denigrated by the media and non-independent politicians for his positions on COVID-19, and Trump's executive order provide signs of reassurance regarding the momentum of the Trump administration. However, within the scientific community, some see it as a necessary correction of bureaucratic biases, while others fear a threat to the independence of research, fueling a climate of tension.

Consequences for patients

For patients, the reforms promise significant advances . A focus on chronic diseases and rigorous clinical trials could lead to more reliable treatments, addressing concerns such as those raised by Ron Johnson about vaccines. However, the reassessment of funding risks delaying access to new therapies, affecting patients who rely on rapid innovation, such as those with rare diseases. In the long term, restoring trust in scientific institutions will undoubtedly improve adherence to public health policies, but in the short term, polarization around reforms could complicate this goal.

Impact on researchers

For researchers, these reforms present both challenges and opportunities. Transparency requirements, such as data publication, could increase administrative burdens, particularly in clinical studies where sharing sensitive data raises ethical questions. The ban on foreign subcontracts limits international collaborations, a pillar of modern research, and could isolate American researchers. However, Bhattacharya's commitment to protecting dissenting voices provides space for innovation and debate, encouraging scientists to explore unconventional ideas.

These constraints, combined with the uncertainty generated by policy reassessments, could, in the short term, push some scientists to seek opportunities abroad, particularly in Europe, where conditions are perceived as more stable. Is the grass greener on the other side of the fence?

An opportunity for France? Or a mirage?

On May 23, 2025, Emmanuel Macron outlined an ambitious plan to attract foreign researchers to France, announcing generous funding and a favorable environment for innovation . This initiative would come at an opportune time, as American reforms create uncertainty. Researchers, facing restrictions on international collaborations or a perceived politicization of science, could be attracted by French offerings, particularly in fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, or clean energy.

France, with institutions like the CNRS and the Pasteur Institute, has the assets to become a global scientific hub. However, it will have to overcome challenges, including competitive salaries and an often-criticized bureaucracy. This reality is darker than the French president's hype and publicity stunt—a project lacking substance at a time when France is mired in budgetary constraints and struggling to support far-reaching reforms. Moreover, in France, scientists like Bhattacharya who have opposed the government's health policy continue to face " harassment and institutionalized censorship ." Moreover, the NIH's ban on foreign subcontracts could complicate transatlantic collaborations, forcing France to rethink its scientific partnerships.

Finally, the debates on transparency in the United States, amplified by revelations like the Ron Johnson report, are finding an echo in France, where 82% of citizens, according to a MIS Groupe poll for France-Soir /BonSens.org , are calling for the lifting of state secrecy on the management of the COVID-19 crisis . Could Macron's initiative be inspired by this momentum to strengthen trust in French institutions or will it remain at the level of announcements?

The Restoring Gold Standard Science executive order and Jay Bhattacharya's leadership at the NIH are redefining American science, with an ambition for rigor, transparency, and patient-centeredness. Building on Bhattacharya's priorities—fighting chronic disease, academic freedom, funding reform, vaccine safety, and a humane approach—the order aims to restore trust in science. However, these reforms desired by Americans, even if they risk polarizing the scientific community and slowing down certain projects, open a real window of opportunity to restore the role and independence of science in the service of the citizen. In a world where science is a strategic issue, these upheavals are redrawing the transatlantic balance, restoring the long-awaited weight to the citizen.