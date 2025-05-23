For several months, Romania has been going through an unprecedented political crisis, marked by the cancellation of the November 2024 presidential election for unproven suspicions of Russian interference and the holding of a new election in May 2025. For George Simion, the sovereignist candidate defeated at the polls on Sunday, May 18, 2025, it is “a coup d'état”. When questioned, the European Union's External Service about possible Russian or Chinese interference in the elections was unable to find any documents supporting the suspicions of interference: “no document corresponds to your request”.

In this tense context, accusations of foreign interference, particularly French, have emerged, relayed by Romanian journalist Marius Tuca. The allegations, based on international sources such as Reuters and Politico, as well as local news, implicate Nicolas Lerner, head of France's Directorate General for External Security (DGSE), and raise questions about France's influence in Romania's electoral process.

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians has requested, through its representatives in the two parliamentary committees for the control of the activities of the SIE (Foreign Intelligence Service) and the SRI (Internal Intelligence), the investigation into the involvement of foreign interference in the electoral process in Romania. The initiative was launched after revelations that Nicolas Lerner had visited Bucharest just before the second round of the presidential elections. Did the main elements of this controversy have an impact on the elections?

Romania, a strategic issue for pro-Europeanists

For pro-Europeanists, Romania represents a major strategic stake in the European integration project. Located in the east of the EU, it is a geopolitical bulwark against Russia and an anchor point for extending European influence towards the Black Sea and Moldova. Its role in European defence, with NATO bases and the Deveselu missile defence shield, makes it a key player for a common security policy. Economically, its resources (oil, gas, agriculture) and its market of 19 million inhabitants reinforce its importance for the single market. Subject to internal tensions, Romania remains divided today. Scepticism towards the European federalist project is growing widely, as in other regions such as Hungary, Poland, Portugal, or France (60% of the French support a Europe of Nations against 15% for a federal Europe).

Pavel Durov's accusations against France

The core of the allegations is based on statements by Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, relayed by Reuters on May 18, 2025. Durov claimed that a " Western country", identified the next day as France (Reuters, 19 May 2025), had asked him to censor Romanian conservative voices on Telegram before the elections. According to Durov, this request was made by Nicolas Lerner during a meeting in the spring of 2025 at the Salon des Batailles of the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris. Durov said he refused, arguing that Telegram had never blocked dissenting content, even in Russia or Iran.

These revelations, taken up by mariustuca.ro, have amplified suspicions of French interference in Romania.

In a statement on May 19, 2025, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the DGSE denied these accusations, calling them " totally unfounded “. The DGSE clarified that his past contacts with Durov were only about the fight against terrorism and child pornography, and not about electoral issues. Despite these denials, Durov's remarks were widely reported in the media questioning the controversy and on social networks to denounce foreign interference.

A travel ban for Durov?

On May 20, 2025, Politico reported that France had banned Pavel Durov from traveling to the United States for professional reasons. The move, seen as a possible attempt to limit his influence or punish him for his accusations against Lerner, has heightened speculation about French motives. Although the details of this ban remain unclear, it comes against a backdrop of growing tensions between Durov and the French authorities.

The reaction of French and Romanian sovereignists

Durov's accusations were echoed by nationalist political figures. On May 21, 2025, mariustuca.ro reported that Jordan Bardella, leader of the National Rally, demanded an investigation into the alleged interference of the France in the Romanian elections, denouncing an attack on national sovereignty. In Romania, George Simion, leader of the AUR and candidate in the second round, appealed to the Constitutional Court on 20 May 2025 to request the annulment of the election, citing foreign interference, particularly from France, on the basis of Durov's revelations. This appeal was rejected on 22nd May by the Court against a backdrop of growing polarisation in the country.

A controversial visit by Nicolas Lerner to Romania?

Marius Tuca reports, in an article dated May 23, 2025, that Nicolas Lerner, director of the DGSE, would have visited Romania on May 14, 2025, in the middle of the electoral campaign for the presidential election. Contacted by France-Soir, Marius Tuca confirmed that this information comes “from sources within the Romanian intelligence services”, although the details of the visit remain opaque. And, he adds: " this visit continued in Moldova where a majority of votes came from for the pro-EU candidate”. This presence, which occurred in a sensitive political context, fuelled speculation about a possible attempt to influence France on the election, without any concrete evidence being published. The press service of the Ministry of the Armed Forces contacted by France-Soir did not respond.

An explosive political context

The accusations are part of a tense Romanian political climate. The 2024 election, initially won by pro-Russian Călin Georgescu, was cancelled for irregularities and suspicions of Russian interference via social media, including TikTok. Georgescu, excluded from the 2025 election, gave way to Geroge Simion, who faced Nicușor Dan, the pro-European federalist mayor of Bucharest, in the second round on 18 May 2025. Dan won with 53.6% of the vote, but accusations of interference, amplified by Durov's revelations and relayed by Tuca, continue to divide Romanian society. Dan's surprise victory therefore provides a respite for the pro-federalists, in the face of the rise of the sovereignists. This is a real illustration of the challenge represented by Romania, where the pro-federalists are trying at all costs to muzzle other visions for Europe - that of M.E.G.A. (Make Europe Great Again), a project led by George Simion and the European conservatives who want a return to a Europe of Nations, as an alternative to von der Leyen's federalist project.

Credibility questioned

Despite its repercussions, the information relayed by Tuca, based on Reuters, Politico and local sources, is subject to caution. An article in TF1 Info on May 19, 2025 points out inconsistencies in Durov's account, including the delay of several months before he made public the alleged meeting with Lerner without providing further evidence. In addition, General François Chauvancy, quoted by Le Figaro, believes that accusations of interference are often used to fuel an information war on social networks, where Telegram plays a central role. These are the usual statements from parties who accuse each other of misinformation. When we look for evidence and proven facts, especially at the level of the European Union, there is no document that leads us to believe that there was any Russian or Chinese influence.

A confidence crisis

Marius Tuca, relaying Pavel Durov's statements and confirming to France-Soir the information on Nicolas Lerner's visit to Romania, is fuelling a crucial debate on the transparency of electoral processes. While evidence of direct French interference remains limited, these revelations have exacerbated tensions in Romania weakened by political crises and external influences, both Russian and Western.

Nicușor Dan's victory provides a respite for the European pro-federalist agenda, but legal challenges and cross-accusations risk prolonging the instability. An independent investigation could clarify these allegations and restore trust in Romanian democracy and respect for Romanians. It is in this context that the AUR is asking for parliamentary control of the intelligence services and, according to our sources, " is considering filing a complaint “.

“Respect” was George Simion's campaign slogan. To be continued.