On 26 February 2025, Călin Georgescu, an independent candidate in the 2024 Romanian presidential election, was arrested during a traffic stop. This arrest is said to have occurred while he was on his way to submit his candidacy for the new presidential elections. Often considered without any real evidence to the far right by the subsidized media, Georgescu, very popular, came out on top in the November 2024 elections. This event, which occurred in an already tense political climate following the cancellation of the November 2024 election due to alleged Russian interference, still without proven evidence, raises questions about the real motives for this arrest, the evidence against him, the reactions of stakeholders and the risks for Romanian democracy. Here is a detailed report.

When and how did the arrest take place?

Călin Georgescu was arrested on 26 February 2025, while he was driving a car. According to the available information, police officers arrested him during a routine traffic stop, before taking him to the Attorney General's Office for questioning. This act is part of a wider operation, including searches in more than 40 locations across five Romanian counties, targeting 27 individuals suspected of various offences. At the time of his arrest, Georgescu was preparing to officially file his candidacy for the new presidential election scheduled for May 2025, after the cancellation of the previous election.

A first video of his team was published on X by @marionawfal

🚨🇷🇴 EXCLUSIVE: ROMANIA'S RIGHTFUL* PRESIDENT ARRSTED!



Below is a video I just received from Calin Georgescu's team showing him getting arrested, 2.5 hours before our second interview, and less than an hour after our call.



This comes after his supporters were all raided, less… https://t.co/2UBtfXp7Nt pic.twitter.com/mymxeV7K9f — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 26, 2025

Followed by a second one:

🚨🇷🇴 EXCLUSIVE: MORE FOOTAGE OF CALIN GEORGESCU GETTING ARRESTED



He won a Presidential election, so they cancel the election and now arrest him.



'Democracy’ in action in EU and NATO member: Romania



See below tweets in the chain for the full story of what I woke up to this… https://t.co/0ZEBuyq9fj pic.twitter.com/WklqgPWkje — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 26, 2025

Why was he arrested?

The Romanian authorities have put forward several reasons to justify this arrest:

False statements about the financing of his campaign : Georgescu is accused of having declared “zero expenses” for his 2024 election campaign, while investigations suggest secret financing. These suspicions are based on investigations carried out after the annulment of the election by the Constitutional Court in December 2024, following intelligence reports pointing to Russian influence.

: Georgescu is accused of having declared “zero expenses” for his 2024 election campaign, while investigations suggest secret financing. These suspicions are based on investigations carried out after the annulment of the election by the Constitutional Court in December 2024, following intelligence reports pointing to Russian influence. Communicating false information : Prosecutors believe that Georgescu disseminated misleading information, potentially harmful to national security. A recent interview with Mario Nawfal does not show an attitude that would correspond to such an accusation.

: Prosecutors believe that Georgescu disseminated misleading information, potentially harmful to national security. A recent interview with Mario Nawfal does not show an attitude that would correspond to such an accusation. Alleged, but not proven, links with an organization labeled "fascist": All blows are allowed in this election period and some have also suspected without proof that Georgescu would be associated with an extremist group led by Marian Motocu, accused of promoting legionary and anti-Semitic ideologies, as well as planning violent actions against politicians, judges and ethnic minorities.

These accusations are part of a fight against threats to the constitutional order, exacerbated by tensions between pro-European and nationalist groups in Romania and especially the arrival of Georgescu in the November 2024 presidential election.

Is there evidence of the discovery of cash?

Several media outlets have reported information about the discovery of cash, however this information remains unclear and there is no direct evidence that cash was found in Georgescu's own possession at the time of his arrest.

During the searches carried out on the same day as the arrest, the authorities reportedly seized more than €1.5 million in cash, including from the safes of Horațiu Potra, a close associate of Georgescu. Potra, a former French legionnaire and head of a private military company, was arrested in December 2024 on suspicion of organizing demonstrations in support of Georgescu. Authorities have yet to release specific details of the seizures specifically related to his arrest, leaving room for speculation about the strength of the charges.

What is true or false?

True: searches were carried out, and cash was seized from Georgescu's associates, such as Horațiu Potra.

False or unconfirmed : There is, at this stage, no official confirmation that cash was discovered on Georgescu at the time of his arrest.

Reactions from all sides

The arrest sparked polarized reactions, reflecting the deep divisions within Romanian society and beyond:

Călin Georgescu denounced a "political persecution", declaring: "The Communist-Bolshevik system continues its odious abuses! They are trying to invent evidence to justify the theft of the elections and to do everything possible to prevent my new candidacy for the presidency. »

Georgescu's team via a Facebook post wrote: "About 30 minutes ago, the system stopped him in traffic and he was taken for questioning by the Attorney General's Office. Where is democracy, where are the partners who must defend democracy? Demonstrations of support have been announced in front of the prosecutor's office.

A spokesman for the Romanian Prosecutor's Office defended the action, saying: "This action is part of an ongoing investigation into serious offences that threaten the constitutional order and national security. We act within the framework of the law to ensure that democratic processes are not subverted by foreign influences or extremist organizations. »

J.D. Vance, the U.S. vice president, a longtime supporter of Georgescu, tweeted: "Georgescu's arrest is an affront to Romanian sovereignty and a worrying sign for democracy in Europe."

Elon Musk, another international supporter of Georgescu, posted on X: “Romania deserves its own sovereignty! »

In Belgium, Martin Sonneborn reacted with the following post on X: “Things are getting more and more fun in Romania. A few hours before Calin Georgescu could file his candidacy for the presidential election, he was arrested. As a reminder: he had won the first round, but it had been cancelled without sufficient evidence...”

Georgescu's supporters are planning protests, while his opponents, especially in pro-European circles, support the arrest as a way to protect democracy.

Parallel with Donald Trump's legal problems

Georgescu's arrest has stark parallels with the legal troubles faced by Donald Trump over the past four years (2021-2024). Like Georgescu, Trump has been the target of multiple investigations and prosecutions – including on campaign financing, the insurrection of January 6, 2021, and the handling of classified documents – often described by his supporters as a “witch hunt” orchestrated by political opponents. All these complaints have been closed.

The two populist and polarising figures share an anti-establishment discourse and have denounced their legal troubles as attempts to muzzle their influence. In Trump's case, controversial seizures, such as the Mar-a-Lago seizure in 2022, have fueled suspicions of judicial bias, just as searches of Georgescu's associates' homes raise questions about the proportionality and legitimacy of Romania's actions. These similarities feed a transatlantic narrative of very popular leaders, vilified in the subsidized mainstream media, presenting themselves as martyrs in the face of a hostile “system,” strengthening their base while further dividing their respective societies. An observation was also shared by Robert Kennedy Jr. who, in 2022, in an interview for France-Soir, said: “resist, resist, because once they have power, they never give it back.”

Obviously, these people are disrupting the system and the simple fact of telling the truth by presenting reality rather than a narrative constructed for the occasion, regardless of whether it is true or false, is receiving more and more support from the people. These federalist elites are fed up with acting only in their own interest without respecting the citizens, according to a recent France-Soir/BonSens.org poll.

Consequences and danger for democracy

The arrest of Călin Georgescu could have major repercussions:

Internal division - It risks aggravating tensions between nationalists and pro-Europeans, fuelling a climate of mistrust towards the institutions. Georgescu's supporters see it as an attempt to muzzle a popular opponent, while the authorities insist on the need to counter external and internal threats.

- It risks aggravating tensions between nationalists and pro-Europeans, fuelling a climate of mistrust towards the institutions. Georgescu's supporters see it as an attempt to muzzle a popular opponent, while the authorities insist on the need to counter external and internal threats. International impact - A member of the EU and NATO, Romania is under pressure to maintain its stability. The case could complicate its relations with Western partners, especially if figures like Vance and Musk continue to criticize Romania's actions.

- A member of the EU and NATO, Romania is under pressure to maintain its stability. The case could complicate its relations with Western partners, especially if figures like Vance and Musk continue to criticize Romania's actions. Danger for democracy : two interpretations are opposed. On the one hand, the arrest could be perceived as an instrumentalization of the justice system to eliminate a political rival, weakening confidence in the democratic system. On the other hand, if the accusations of Russian interference and extremist activities are true, it could be seen as a legitimate defense of electoral integrity. The truth will depend on the evidence presented in the coming weeks.

The arrest of Călin Georgescu on 26 February 2025 marks a key moment in the Romanian political crisis following the resignation of President Iohannis on 10 February 2025 Between accusations of corruption, suspicions of extremism and the lack of clear evidence on certain allegations, this event crystallizes the issues of power, sovereignty and democracy in a country at a crossroads. Passionate reactions from stakeholders and uncertainty around the evidence keep the debate open: is this an attack on democracy or an attempt to preserve it? The evolution of the survey and the popular mobilisation will be decisive for the future of Romania.

For the pro-Georgescu, it is a real attack on freedom and for his opponents, including the supporters of a federalist Europe, a threat to stability?

According to a recent information, Georgescu could soon be released under conditions "that he will not appear on mass media nor allowed to create social media accouts". Plain day ligth censorsing at work under our eyes ?