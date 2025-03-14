Romania : George Simion files his candidacy for the Romanian presidential election

George Simion (born 21 September 1986 in Focșani) is a Romanian politician, leader of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), a far-right party that he has co-led since its founding in 2019. A history graduate and fervent nationalist, he became known for his activism for the unification of Romania and Moldova, as well as for his populist and sovereignist positions. A professed admirer of Donald Trump, he advocates a " patriotic Romania " and "peace" by opposing military aid to Ukraine, LGBTQIA+ rights and what he calls a Europe " submissive to Brussels ". Simion was also interviewed by France-Soir, the only French media outlet to have met him, where he shared his vision of a Trump-inspired " Europe of Nations ," criticizing the European Union as a tool of " corrupt globalism ."

It was through a tweet that he announced that he had submitted his candidacy with the following promise:

🇷🇴I submitted today my #candidacy files for the May 4 presidential elections.



My promise is this: I will not betray the Romanian people.

We need healing, unity & peace!

My goal is for my country to return to #democracy, to #normality, to the rule of law!



God bless #Romania! pic.twitter.com/ss3BzI1FpU — 🇷🇴 George Simion 🇲🇩 (@georgesimion) March 14, 2025

Why did he run?

Simion filed his candidacy on March 14, 2025 for the Romanian presidential election scheduled for May, following the exclusion of Călin Georgescu, another patriotic candidate disqualified for suspicions of Russian interference despite the fact that there is no formal evidence or conviction. Georgescu is therefore presumed guilty before a possible trial. Simion decided to " take up the torch " at Georgescu's request, saying he wanted to defend "stolen democracy" and the sovereignist movement in the face of a " corrupt system ." His candidacy aims to capitalize on popular discontent and maintain the nationalist dynamic, as evidenced by a recent tweet from Daily Romania :

🇷🇴 George Simion submits his candidacy for the presidential elections at the electoral bureau of Romania



Someone has already filed a complaint against Simion's candidacy, just 10 minutes after he submitted it



The media is already forging new propaganda narratives against him pic.twitter.com/2MlNg1cePX — Daily Romania (@daily_romania) March 14, 2025

Who supported him?

Simion enjoyed the support of the AUR, the second largest force in the Romanian Parliament, as well as Georgescu's supporters, who saw in him a continuation of the patriotic struggle. Figures such as Anamaria Gavrilă of the Youth Party (POT) have rallied behind him in a coordinated strategy to ensure a sovereignist presence in the race. Internationally, his patriotic speech, which is inspired by Trump's MAGA (Make America Great Again), could attract sympathy from the American majority now represented by the Trump movement, which has brought together an immense majority of Americans. This includes historical support from the Democrats, who are often disappointed by the hawkish policy and its anti-American positions.

Positive reactions to his candidacy

His supporters hail a " return of the voice of the people ", praising his charisma and outspokenness. On social networks, messages such as " George president! or " Romania is waking up " reflect the enthusiasm of an electoral base tired of the pro-European elites. Some see this as a chance to strengthen national sovereignty in the face of perceived interference by the EU and NATO, as shown by the support expressed in responses to Daily Romania's tweet, with comments such as " Go Go George Simion! or " Simion is a good man with a long way ahead of him ."

Negative and narrative reactions against him

Opponents, notably pro-Europeans, denounce a "populist" and "dangerous" candidacy for Romanian stability. Daily Romania's tweet already mentions a complaint filed against his candidacy only 10 minutes after it was filed, signaling a swift and organized opposition. He is accused without evidence of alleged ties to Russia, a narrative that is likely to grow, although he vigorously denies it. The mainstream media also risks portraying him as a threat to democracy, exaggerating his opposition to institutions, as suggested by the tweet that speaks of "new propaganda narratives" forged against him.

Other candidates and dates

The presidential election will be held on 4 and 18 May 2025 (first and second rounds). Among the competitors are Crin Antonescu (pro-European coalition), Nicușor Dan (independent mayor of Bucharest), and potentially Diana Șoșoacă, another pro-Kremlin far-right figure. Anamaria Gavrilă remains a backup candidate if Simion is blocked by the Constitutional Court.

George Simion has filed his candidature with 600,000 signatures

Simion was accompanied by Mateusz Morawiecki, ex Polish prime minister and actual président of the ECR party

🚨🇷🇴GEORGE SIMION FILES FOR ROMANIA’S PRESIDENCY WITH 600,000 SIGNATURES



George Simion, leader of AUR and Romania’s second-largest party, has officially submitted his candidacy for the May 4 presidential election with 600,000 signatures of support.



He was accompanied by Mateusz… https://t.co/VbxhjbTKRt pic.twitter.com/K4iE1Gas5E — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 14, 2025

At the 2024 presidential elections that were cancelled 18,02 millions Romanians on the electoral roll with 52,52% votes expressed.





The votes were cast as follows : 2,120m for Georgescu. He arrived first before being prevented to run by the Constitutional Court of Romania. Simion came in fourth with 1,281 million votes.

Does he have a chance of winning?

George Simion has serious assets to turn this candidacy into a success. Although his score in the first round of November 2024 reached 14%, his popularity has since climbed, driven by a wave of discontent with the elites and a patriotic discourse that resonates with Romanians tired of broken promises. With the support of the AUR, the second largest parliamentary force, and the supporters of Călin Georgescu (who was close to 40% in the polls), he could federate the popular electorate.

When Georgescu filed his candidacy in February 2025, he received 350,000 endorsements. Simion nearly doubled that number in 48 hours, marking a significant boost in his favor.

The collection of the necessary 200,000 signatures has been overachieved, galvanized by a very active militant base. If he manages to maintain this momentum and avoid legal pitfalls, Simion has a real chance of making it to the second round, or even winning against a pro-European opponent weakened by division. His charisma and his ability to mobilise crowds could make him the next Romanian president.