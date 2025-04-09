On April 9, 2025, a relay hearing was held at Pole 2, Chamber 7 of the Paris Court of Appeal in the case between Natacha Rey and Delphine Jégousse and Brigitte Macron, née Trogneux, and her brother Jean-Michel Trogneux. This trial, which follows a conviction in the first instance for defamation, will see its pleadings held on May 14 and 15, 2025, in a context marked by tensions and a notable absence of the main parties.

Origins of the case

Natacha Rey and Delphine Jégousse had been convicted in the first instance for comments deemed defamatory made in a video of more than four hours, broadcast on December 10, 2021. The two women appealed this decision, contesting in particular the fact that the remarks of which they were accused were distorted or did not correspond to what they really expressed. Part of this video should also be rebroadcast during the upcoming pleadings, in order to clarify the exact imputations. During the first trial, the identity of Jean-Michel Trogneux, a civil party alongside Brigitte Macron, was only established by a simple voter's card – a very weak proof in view of the issues raised by this case, in particular speculation about a possible confusion of identity between the two Trogneux.

A hearing without the protagonists?

Significantly, this appeal hearing is likely to take place without the physical presence of the main parties. Natacha Rey, seriously ill according to her lawyer Me Dangléhant, will not be present on May 14 and 15. Delphine Jégousse could be the only one to appear, although this remains uncertain. On the side of the civil parties, represented by Mr. Ennochi, Brigitte Macron and Jean-Michel Trogneux have already made it known that they will not travel. This widespread absence raises crucial questions:

the Court of Appeal has clear prerogatives to impose their presence or to deepen the investigation, but seems to choose not to exercise them.

Under French law, Articles 515 to 520 of the Code of Criminal Procedure allow the Court of Appeal, in exceptional cases, to order additional investigative measures if essential elements are missing to decide the case. These articles also confer on it the power to order the personal appearance of the parties, including civil parties, if it deems it necessary for the examination of the facts or the establishment of the truth. Why, then, does the Court not require the presence of Brigitte Macron and Jean-Michel Trogneux? Such an appearance could, however, remove the persistent doubts, fuelled by certain theses relayed in the 2021 video, according to which Brigitte Macron is in fact Jean-Michel Trogneux. The fragility of the voter card as proof of identity in the first instance only amplifies these questions.

The Court has the legal means to clarify this hypothesis, but does not seem to consider using any of them, a mystery that many find disconcerting.

A case that inflames the United States

Beyond France's borders, this case has taken on an unexpected dimension, particularly in the United States, where it is fuelling media debates. Candace Owens, an influential conservative figure, has devoted no less than six episodes of her show to this controversy, based in particular on the book "Becoming Brigitte" by Xavier Poussard, which explores the grey areas surrounding Brigitte Macron's identity. Other heavyweights of the American media landscape, such as Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan, have also mentioned the case, amplifying its echo across the Atlantic. This scandal, which mixes identity rumors and legal intrigues, inflames America and tarnishes the image of France at a time when the country could really use another form of credibility with the American public.

The strategies involved

Me Dangléhant, representing Natacha Rey, made a number of announcements during this preparatory hearing. In particular, he requested that "the debates be held in the prestigious Marie-Antoinette room" – a historic room that has seen figures such as Jacques Chirac in 2011 – although the clerk indicated that the location remains to be confirmed. The lawyer also surprised by declaring his intention to call two to three witnesses, without revealing their identities, and by threatening to file a criminal complaint against the Auzière family (linked to Brigitte Macron) as well as against the magistrates of first instance. He accuses the latter of "having rendered a judgment tainted by forgery in public writing", arguing that "his clients were convicted for comments that they would never have made in the video of December 10, 2021".

What you need to remember

On May 14 and 15, 2025, morning and afternoon, the Paris Court of Appeal will examine this case in an unusual setting: a confirmed absence of Brigitte Macron and Jean-Michel Trogneux, defended by Mr. Ennochi, threats of complaints from all sides, and a request for judgment in a symbolic room. Despite its powers, codified in articles 513 and 515 of the CCP, to order investigations or the court appearance of the parties – which would make it possible to dispel speculation about the identity of Brigitte and Jean-Michel, until now doubted as Jean-Michel's ID has only been established by the presentation of a voter's card f – the Court seems to opt for inaction.

This trial, which mixes defamation, legal challenges and media issues around the video of December 10, 2021, promises to be followed closely, especially by foreign observers such as Candace Owens, who will not fail to be interested in this transcript of the hearing.