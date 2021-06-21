Adam Gaertner : an 18 months tale, discovery of ivermectin and nomination for Nobel peace prize

Adam Gaertner lives in Arizona, USA, the heartland of America. He and his wife were running a web agency business creating touristic related websites. That business came to a standing halt with the pandemic and the lockdown. As for many other citizens, Adam had a lot of time on its hand and some serious interest into virology. Curiosity lead him to first try to understand what this virus was about, its form, its origin, its likely consequences on our body and what treatment could potentially cure Covid-19, the disease associated with the Sars-Cov2 virus.

In this complete debriefing, Adam explains how from January 2020, he was in touch with a Wuhan specialist, a woman, that provided him with a few hundred pages of research documents so that he could continue his quest. According to him, some of this documents revealed significant information about the virus, its implications for humans, among other information. This led him to exchange emails with Dr Fauci, which can be found on page 2286 of the Fauci Leaks. A formula of how Sars-Cov-2 could be made – that, he recognized, had some modified data. Few responses from Dr Fauci.

Using the information he had, he devised a potential treatment with a high dosage of vitamin C that he believes should be drip fed.

He and his wife caught the covid-19 in February/March 2020 and they experienced that treatment at various dosages before finding an optimum loading dose. However this was not sufficient because, as they decreased the dosage, the disease was coming back. Through some analysis of these documents and their research, they looked at the impact of the virus on the various organs of the human body, then looked for diseases that would impact the same organs – and associated treatment. That’s how in March of 2020, they came up with the idea of ivermectine.

The information was shared on his websites and social networks in order to spread the info with the added difficulty that, as he is not from the medical nor scientific field, he was faced with the barrier of credibility – the famous “who are you to come and tell us what we should do”.

Anyhow, from then on, he managed one way or another to get in touch with a number of doctors (Zelenko, Urso, Kory) in the United States, and also abroad, to speak about ivermectine. It was a special touch when he found out on facebook that some doctors wanted to have him nominated for a Nobel peace prize.

If you want to know more about it, and how Dr Urso spoke to vice president Pence about ivermectine in November 2020, watch this debriefing.

The biggest lesson learnt from that experience is around collective intelligence, as it is individual research linked with peer and third party reviews that helped in the process. If you have something interesting, one day someone will listen to you, never give up.

This is the final list of courageous doctors from around the world who are being nominated for the

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE :



