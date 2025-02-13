“Freedom as an essential pillar to preserve our prosperity” debriefing with Senator Ron Johnson

In this exclusive France-Soir debriefing, Senator Ron Johnson shares his vision of the political and social upheavals that have occurred since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. By addressing topics ranging from domestic politics to the international scene, he highlighted major transformations and major challenges for the future.

A bold and determined presidency : From the outset of the interview, Senator Johnson praised the boldness and speed with which Donald Trump has used his executive power to deliver on his campaign promises. “ It’s very gratifying to see how boldly, quickly and decisively President Trump has acted, ” he said. One of the most notable measures has been the increased security of the US borders, an act that he said has radically changed the country’s migration situation.

Eradicating Radical “Wokeism” : Johnson also highlighted the Trump administration’s efforts to eradicate what he calls “radical wokeism” not only within government, but also from other institutions that rely on public funding. This fight against radical left ideologies is, according to the senator, essential to restoring public trust in institutions.

Peace outline : On the international front, the senator spoke about progress toward peace in the Middle East. As well as peace in Ukraine, which he attributes to direct dialogues between Trump, Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin. “ Donald Trump is committed to ending the war in Ukraine, ” he said, expressing hope that these diplomatic efforts will lead to a resolution of the conflict.

Speed and trust : Another crucial aspect Johnson addresses is the speed of change under the Trump administration. “ We’re really not used to this speed , ” he admitted. However, he sees this speed of action as a key factor in restoring trust in politicians and institutions.

Investigations and Powers of the Subcommittee : As Chairman of the Permanent Investigations Subcommittee, Ron Johnson has emphasized the importance of transparency and government accountability. He has expressed his commitment to using all means at his disposal, including subpoenas, to obtain answers on sensitive topics such as the handling of the COVID-19 crisis and government-media relations. “ I am very serious when I say that I want to know who in the government incited or directed Facebook to censor ,” he insisted, referring to alleged censorship actions during the pandemic.

Vaccines and liability: The interview also touched on controversial issues surrounding vaccines, including the liability protections afforded to manufacturers. Johnson criticized these protections, saying they need to be revised to ensure greater accountability for vaccine manufacturers.

A Call for Liberty : In closing, Johnson made a stirring appeal for the preservation of liberty, a principle he saw as fundamental to the prosperity of nations. “ As government expands, liberty necessarily recedes , ” he warned, urging citizens everywhere to jealously guard their freedom.

This debriefing with Senator Ron Johnson reveals not only the profound changes initiated under the Trump administration, but also the colossal challenges that await the United States and the world. In a context of political and social tensions, the call for responsibility, transparency and the preservation of individual freedoms resonates as an imperative for the future.