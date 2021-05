Treated with ivermectin : "In three days, I came back to life" Louis Gosset Jr.

Famous actor, Louis Gosset Jr. and his physician, Dr. Bruce Boros, share their experience with a saving treatment against Covid.

Debriefing with Louis Gosset Jr, renowned for his long career - he became the first African-American actor to win Best Supporting Actor for his performance in An officer and a Gentleman, with Richard Gere. Sick with Covid last December, he had to go to the hospital where he was scared of living his last hours. Aged 84, he contacted Dr. Bruce Boros who told him he could be cured with an early treatment : ivermectin. In good shape now, he explains how, according to him, this treatment works : « Thanks God, I came back to life ».

We present this debriefing in partnership with Bonsens.org :