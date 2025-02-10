In the dark of night, deep inside the US Treasury, a silent revolution is underway. Four young coders, armed with programming skills and unwavering determination, are tackling the complex workings of public administration. Their mission? To shed light on the inefficiencies and redundancies of bureaucratic systems that have spiraled out of control for decades. This story is not just about technological transformation, but about a real overhaul of governance, a model that could inspire similar initiatives around the world, including in France with a similar initiative that could be called the CLEBS or Free Commission for Sovereign Budget Efficiency.

DOGE: The Code That Reveals the Unknown

This video immerses us in a tense and stimulating atmosphere, where the young geniuses of Doge work tirelessly. Edward Coristine's algorithm maps complex subsystems, while Luke Farritor traces the flow of payments between agencies. Ethan Shaotran, meanwhile, uncovers patterns invisible to the eyes of career civil servants. “ Payment systems don't lie ,” says one of them. This quest for transparency exposes redundant programs valued at $17 billion, a figure that continues to rise to almost $100 billion.

An Authorized Revolution: Beyond Piracy

Contrary to popular belief, this is not a hack. It is an authorized disruption , a revolution orchestrated with precision and presidential will . The DOGE team stands out for its speed and precision, eliminating slow bureaucracy and damaging information leaks. Bureaucrats are caught off guard, unable to react as quickly as the algorithms reveal the flaws in their system.

The impact of technology on governance

This technological revolution is not just about speed, but about reinventing the governance process. DOGE’s algorithms are presented as digital archaeology tools, capable of unearthing decades of buried networks. Each discovery leads to new targets, each model sheds light on larger systems. “ The numbers speak for themselves ,” and the results are indisputable: billions of dollars of waste identified, unauthorized initiatives put on hold, and, above all, renewed trust in government . “A true stripping down of expenses as one would have done in a company, by doing a value-added analysis (VAA), a tool used by strategy consultants to identify unnecessary expenses in a company, then leading to rethinking essential procedures,” explains a specialist in cost-cutting programs.

CLEBS: an inspiration for France

Looking at this dramatic transformation in the United States, one can’t help but think about what France could accomplish with a similar approach. The Free Commission for Sovereign Budget Efficiency (CLEBS) could take inspiration from the DOGE initiative to map its own financial flows and identify inefficiencies within its administrations. By mobilizing teams of coders and using technology to analyze budget data, France could not only reduce waste, but also restore citizens’ trust in their institutions.

A new standard: towards a system that delivers on its promises

The video ends on a note of hope and optimism. The sun continues to rise over Washington, shining a light on a government that works, a bureaucracy that serves, and a system that delivers. This revolution is not just a change, but an event that redefines governance for generations to come.

For France, the establishment of the CLEBS could mark the beginning of a new era, where budgetary efficiency and transparency become the pillars of a modern and responsible administration.

In sum, the story of DOGE is a powerful reminder that technology, when used wisely and decisively, can radically transform established structures. It is a lesson that France, and other nations, would do well to study and adopt in their quest for more effective and transparent governance.

After the Treasury, we move on to the FBI, then the CIA, then the Department of Health. We may see the end of waste of public money, but also of money laundering and political corruption. The latter two are now becoming much harder to hide. By acting quickly and decisively and showing rapid results, Trump and his allies are on the verge of achieving the impossible: restoring trust between the population and their government.

The train will not whistle three times, there is still time to get on board this revolution.