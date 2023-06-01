International support to Professor Raoult and the IHU Méditerranée team

Professor Raoult of IHU Méditerannée in Marseille, France received today a mark of support from world-class scientists and doctors in a letter initiated by non-profit organization BonSens.org. This was sparkled by an article published in Le Monde by a group of french doctors in opposition to the recent publication of Professor Raoult and his team regarding the positive effect of early treatment with hydroxychloroquine on 30 423 patients. The opponents called it a “wild clinical trial” when IHU mediterrannée was caring and treating patients. This letter has already collected more than 50 signatures from doctors and scientists from various countries (France, United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, United States,...).

A mark of solidarity from the international scientific community has emerged in the last 24 hours in response to the constant attacks suffered by the former director of the IHU Méditerranée and his researchers. We were able to consult the messages of support sent by the various scientists and doctors who mobilized quickly to provide support not only to Professor Raoult but also to the other researchers and professors of the IHU who are targeted and attacked in the paper published in Le Monde.

The letter of support is reproduced below, BonSens.org association initially solicited doctors or scientists in the field of Health or biology but were soon joined by other influential individuals for diverse fields of expertise.

Early management of Covid-19 patients has saved lives

We, the signatories of this letter, on the basis of our experience of Covid-19 in hospital, our practice in general practice and/or our reading of several hundred peer-reviewed scientific publications on the subject, confirm that early management of patients with Covid-19 has saved lives.

No, there are no unregulated clinical studies at the IHU Marseille

We assert that retrospective studies gathering hospital data from patients treated within an establishment do not constitute "uncontrolled clinical trials". They are observational studies based on the act of care, and their scientific quality is no less than that of randomized trials, which are generally controlled by the pharmaceutical industry. It is important for the advancement of medical science that this type of study be published in scientific journals and that the data be made available to the scientific community.

We support the early care approach proposed at the IHU Marseille

We therefore support the early treatment approach adopted in March 2020 by the Marseille IHU under the direction of Professor Didier Raoult, and we support his initiative to publish the results of these early treatments for the scientific community and for the quality of public debate.

Professor Raoult is not isolated

We affirm that Professor Raoult is not isolated in the medical and scientific world, and that in many countries such as India, most of Africa and many Brazilian states, early care has been used successfully.

Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are of undeniable interest in Covid19

We maintain that several hundred peer-reviewed studies report an undeniable significant advantage for treatments based on hydroxychloroquine and/or ivermectin, with or without azithromycin or doxycycline, in the early management of Covid19 disease. It should be remembered that Professor Raoult stated very early on that hydroxychloroquine alone was only relatively effective, and that he believed that only the combination with azithromycin was truly effective.

Hydroxychloroquine in current doses is not dangerous

We would remind you that the safe use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, with or without azithromycin, is well known to hospital and city doctors, and that when these drugs have been used in standard doses over a short period as early treatment, no serious study has been able to prove any additional risk to patients. At a time when the health authorities were only recommending Doliprane® and confining patients to their homes, early treatment with drugs that are very well known to doctors has saved lives.

Doctors can prescribe outside the AMM

Finally, we remind you that neither hydroxychloroquine nor ivermectin have ever been banned from prescription in hospitals, and that in general practice, the ban on prescribing hydroxychloroquine was only effective between March 25, 2020 and July 10, 2020.

This freedom to prescribe has since been confirmed by the ANSM (French Drug Agency) and Professor Salomon, Director General of Health, who have declared that doctors can prescribe this molecule off-label.

According to the Académie de Médecine and the Ordre des Médecins, 20% of prescriptions in France are "off-label", and this figure can rise to 80% in certain specialties. Why should what is widely authorized and used by all doctors not be so for Professor Raoult?

Randomized trials halted early despite efficacy signals

We also recall that when the fraudulent Lancet study was published, Mr. Véran, then Minister of Health, suspended patient enrolment in the hydroxychloroquine arms of the ongoing randomized Discovery and Hycovid trials. When the fraud was revealed, and the Lancet publication retracted, these enrolments were nevertheless not resumed, even though it was clear that there was already a signal of efficacy of the molecule that could possibly have been confirmed by a larger cohort.

We ask that the signatories of the tribune against Prof. Raoult specify their conflicts of interest

We therefore disagree on this issue with the article by around twenty scientists published in the newspaper Le Monde on 28 May 2023, and call for their conflicts of interest to be disclosed to the general public in order to enlighten citizens about the reasons for their positions.

Independent Commission of Inquiry

Finally, we support Professor Raoult's call for an independent commission of enquiry with international experts to be set up to assess the performance of early therapies such as those prescribed at the IHU, and used in many countries.