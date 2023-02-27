"The dominant narrative accusing Russia of representing absolute evil does not correspond to reality", Igor Lopatonok

Auteur(s)
France-Soir
Publié le 27 février 2023 - 16:42
Igor Lopatonok
Crédits
Igor Lopatonok
Igor Lopatonok, film director & producer
Igor Lopatonok

DEBRIEFING - Igor Lopatonok is the executive producer of the films  "Ukraine on Fire" and "Revealing Ukraine" co-directed with renowned producer Oliver Stone. In a previous Debriefing, we addressed the scripting and the use of special effects in Ukraine to contribute to information and disinformation.

In this interview conducted the day after the first anniversary of start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, he looks back at the origins of this conflict in 2014 in the Maidan. He points to the growing anti-war movements in the United States, demanding accountability for billions of dollars sent to Ukraine and calling for an end to funding for the war.

Igor Lopatonok also evokes the relentlessness of the Fact-checkers on his historical documentaries, for which nothing has ever been found to complain about. It highlights the difficulties encountered in financing films whose content goes against official discourse. Finally, he analyses Vladimir Putin's recent speech before the Duma, which he interprets as a response to Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine and Poland.

À LIRE AUSSI

Igor Lopatonok
"Ukraine on fire" ? Igor Lopatonok
Igor Lopatonok, a Ukrainian native and naturalized American citizen, is a director, scientist, and one of the pioneers who restored the great cinematographic works of ...
12 mars 2022 - 12:22
Vidéos

L'article vous a plu ? Il a mobilisé notre rédaction qui ne vit que de vos dons.
L'information a un coût, d'autant plus que la concurrence des rédactions subventionnées impose un surcroît de rigueur et de professionnalisme.

Avec votre soutien, France-Soir continuera à proposer ses articles gratuitement  car nous pensons que tout le monde doit avoir accès à une information libre et indépendante pour se forger sa propre opinion.

Vous êtes la condition sine qua non à notre existence, soutenez-nous pour que France-Soir demeure le média français qui fait s’exprimer les plus légitimes.

Si vous le pouvez, soutenez-nous mensuellement, à partir de seulement 1€. Votre impact en faveur d’une presse libre n’en sera que plus fort. Merci.

Je fais un don à France-Soir

Dessin de la semaine

EN DIRECT
Ménopause: le péril sanitaire à venir, d'après Dr Michel Mouly - gynécologue, chirurgien et cancérologue
01/03 à 14:50
Forte reprise de l'activité dans les usines en Chine, après le zéro Covid
01/03 à 09:49
Jean Lassalle persiste et signe : selon lui, Macron n’a pas été vacciné contre la Covid-19
01/03 à 00:38
Sûreté nucléaire: derrière les manifestations de l'IRSN, la relance des centrales
28/02 à 21:27
Espagne: chutes de neige record aux Baléares et froid glacial dans le centre
28/02 à 19:25
Entretien avec Pierre Labrousse, auteur du roman “Le clone de l’Apocalypse”
28/02 à 19:00
Le complexe militaro-industriel, de la guerre à la biodéfense
28/02 à 18:00
Service EXPRESS commandé
28/02 à 14:31
Les touristes étrangers ont rapporté 58 milliards à la France en 2022, un record selon Atout France
28/02 à 00:34
Blinken affiche son soutien à l'indépendance du Kazakhstan, allié de Moscou
27/02 à 23:06
La coparentalité avec un « PN » 
27/02 à 21:30
Un ancien ministre danois risque la prison pour avoir révélé que son pays espionnait les chefs d'États européens pour le compte des États-Unis 
27/02 à 20:00
Aux dernières nouvelles, le complotisme n'a ni valeur juridique ni caractère injurieux
27/02 à 18:50
"The dominant narrative accusing Russia of representing absolute evil does not correspond to reality", Igor Lopatonok
27/02 à 16:42
"Le récit dominant accusant la Russie de représenter le mal absolu ne correspond pas à la réalité", Igor Lopatonok
27/02 à 16:20
Soutenez l'indépendance de FS

Faites un don

Nous n'avons pas pu confirmer votre inscription.
Votre inscription à la Newsletter hebdomadaire de France-Soir est confirmée.

La newsletter France-Soir

En vous inscrivant, vous autorisez France-Soir à vous contacter par e-mail.

Fil Vidéos