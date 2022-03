There is a way to break the legal indemnity of vaccine manufacturer : Dr Werner Bergholz

In this debriefing, we interviewed Pr Werner Bergholz, a former professor of electrical engineering at Jacobs University and a quality control expert with 17 years of industry experience with large companies such as Siemens Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies AG.

Dr. Bergholz asserts that pharmaceutical companies are not entirely exempt from legal indemnity, contrary to a widespread belief, as per the contracts between the European Union and vaccine manufacturers. Dr Bergholz is certain that in the event of a manufacturing defect caused by a deficiency in the quality control process, the vaccine manufacturer can be held legally responsible. For this expert, this is enough to break the legal indemnity of these labs in a court of justice.