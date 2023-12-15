In Germany, justice is no longer independent of political power and does not act in the interest of citizens - Dr. Gunter Frank.
As general practitioner in Germany, Dr. Gunter Frank was frequently invited to mainstream media for his numerous works on nutrition, as well as on the conflicts of interest within the pharmaceutical and medical industry.
Since he appeared publicly as a critic of the German crisis covid management, Dr. Frank is no longer invited to express himself in the media. He has extensively collaborated with Professor Bhakdi, who made a successful speech on medical science and the mRNA technology of vaccines, highlighting the risks outweighing the benefits.
There is little difference from what is happening in the United States or France, with the power in place continuing to disseminate misleading messages about vaccines and censoring any kind of opposition. He also mentions the capture of the legal system by politics in Germany.
À LIRE AUSSI
L'article vous a plu ? Il a mobilisé notre rédaction qui ne vit que de vos dons.
L'information a un coût, d'autant plus que la concurrence des rédactions subventionnées impose un surcroît de rigueur et de professionnalisme.
Avec votre soutien, France-Soir continuera à proposer ses articles gratuitement car nous pensons que tout le monde doit avoir accès à une information libre et indépendante pour se forger sa propre opinion.
Vous êtes la condition sine qua non à notre existence, soutenez-nous pour que France-Soir demeure le média français qui fait s’exprimer les plus légitimes.
Si vous le pouvez, soutenez-nous mensuellement, à partir de seulement 1€. Votre impact en faveur d’une presse libre n’en sera que plus fort. Merci.