Canadian National Procedure Against WHO and its Allies

The glimmer of freedom rises thanks to lawyers: we share hereafter a summary of the proceedings served in Ottawa on December 21, 2020, against WHO and Co. presented by the lawyer Michael. Swinwood in his video debriefing. A rapid translation of the original article in French was conducted to inform.

As the days unfold, a glimmer of hope is in sight to get out of this vast tragicomedy for which a virus has been used to shake the world over the past year.

After the German extra-parliamentary commission organised in July 2020 by Reiner Fuellmich[1] and his colleague Viviane Fischer et al. mentioned the “Nuremberg of the Covid”, this group filed a complaint against the PCR test forfeiture on 23 November in Berlin. The light at the end of the tunnel is in sight.

In December 2020, the direct complaint, against C. Drosten[2] the man behind the PCR tests of Mrs Merkel and WHO, raised our hopes at a much better level than all of the antidepressants whose sales have increased for months. Other actions followed, such as the Lisbon Court of Appeal's ruling[3] which clearly highlighted the PCR test scam - it serves as a pretext for all totalitarian governments to deprive their peoples of freedom, to organize the ruin of small businesses and to despair their populations causing a real epidemic of suicides.

Other procedures have been effective, such as in Italy, where the civil court in Rome ruled that Prime Minister Conte's decrees were unconstitutional because they were unconstitutional, or in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the Constitutional Court declared the deprivation of freedom of movement unconstitutional, and in Austria, whose Constitutional Court ruled on 23 December that the compulsory wearing of masks in schools and alternating education were illegal.

The water warms up and it does not boil before the first bubbles are in sight, but anger rumbles increasingly as the accumulated contradictions no longer appear to be incompetence, but appear every day more like perverse manipulation.

The last sequence of the scenario that Hollywood had refused for inconsistency is obviously that of the gene vaccine, untested, neither on its effectiveness nor on its potential side effects. Rage is on the rise but needs to be supervised and organized, if people are to escape the violence whose consequences would have no common measure with those of the small virus.

We are optimistic, because we hope, like many, that the war declared by the French president in March (to whom? to a virus or to the people and their freedoms?) will end, that the year 2021 will be that of constitutional jurists and that the Nuremberg 2 will close this tragic sequence of history.

Today it is a legal bombshell is coming to us from Canada and it is hard to believe as it takes the time to unfold history. We will try to report the main elements, leaving the assiduous reader the opportunity to consult the procedure in full with all the references.

THE PROCEDURE CLASS ACTION OF ONTARIO [4] December 21, 2020

THE ONTARIO JUSTICE COURT states the following claim between:

Complainants: Stacy Amikwabi, Shawn Brennan, George Fayad, Joshua Alas-wilson, Alice Tojcic, Jane Doe, John Doe, plaintiffs

and-accused

Pope FRANCOIS, on behalf of the Saint-Siege and the Vatican State, the Apostolic Nunciature of Ottawa,

The Society of Jesus in Toronto,

SM Queen ELIZABETH II,

In the Name of THE ORDER OF THE JARRETIERE,

House OF WINDSOR (Former SAXE-COBOURG-GOTHA, To The Good Care of the User of the Black Stick Ottawa,

WORLD ALLIANCE OF VACCINS (GAVI) Washington DC

ORGANISATION OF THE WORLD HEALTH OF THE UN - WHO

Dr THERESA TAM, in the care of the Canada Public Health Agency, Chief Public Health Officer, phac.cpho-acsp.aspc@canada.caFirst

MINISTER DOUG FORD, Toronto

Christine ELLIOTT, Ministry of Health, Toronto, Ontario M7A 2J3

MAIRE Jim WATSON, 110 Laurier Avenue West, Ottawa, Ontario)

GENERAL MINISTER OF CANADA Regional Office of Justice Canada, Toronto(Ontario)

Defendants (accused in French terminology by the complainants) in proceedings under the Class Action Act 1992[5]. The defendants' addresses are detailed in the proceedings.

STATEMENT OF CLAIM, TO THE DEFEDANT

A legal procedure has been brought against you by the plaintiffs. The claim against you is set out in the following pages. If you wish to defend this procedure, you or an Ontario lawyer acting for you must prepare a defence under the 18a formula prescribed by the rules of civil procedure.

WHAT ARE THE COMPLAINANTS' REQUESTS?

1 Complainants want to:

- Obtain an order certifying this proceeding as a class action.

- To affirm that the decisions made by J. Trudeau are legally invalid, they require a declaration that the measures taken by the Parliament of Canada in accordance with the Instructions of the Prime Minister, declaring a pandemic on the basis of WHO advice, is ultra vires invalid[6], in view of their power and authority.

- They require a declaration that the Covid-19 protocols required an immediate review before fully transparent recording of the science and historical data.

- They want an immediate and urgent date set by the Court to allow for a hearing on the federal government's review of vaccination protocols and regulations and plans provincial and municipal as well as WHO.

They require Declarations against the federal, provincial and municipal governments, on an interim basis, to suspend COVID-19 measures until the need for such measures is demonstrated by science and medical opinion.

2. The applicant, Stacy Amikwabi, claims on his own behalf and on behalf of all members of his

Plaintiffs' Class Against Defendants:

-General damages for pain, suffering and loss of enjoyment of life

-Special damages whose amount remains to be determined

-Damage for loss of income and/or other economic loss for specified amounts

- Punitive damages-Interest before and after judgment in accordance with the courts Act, LRO 1990, C43 as amended

-The costs of this action on a substantial basis plus VAT-Any other remedy that this honourable Court may judge just



The plaintiff, Shawn Brennan, is seeking the same recognition and compensation on his own behalf and on behalf of all members of his Group.

Complainants' Characteristics

Plaintifs

-Indigenous peoples ruined and manipulated for vaccines in the reserve FRENCH RIVER Stacy Amikwabi, Sovereign Person resides on a reserve(Henvy Inlet First Nation),in fact French River Indian Reserve No. 13 (Rowan Proclamation 1852). Stacy and his wife were economically devastated by containment and other protocols introduced into the reserve by the federal government. They will also be confronted with mandatory vaccines. They have all already been informed that restrictions will be imposed for those who do not accept the vaccine. Stacey and her family cannot give informed consent to an "experimental gene therapy" that is mn.A. inoculation, which would have been developed and administered in response to COVID-19 cases elsewhere. In the absence of appropriate medical and scientific information, Stacy and her family do not know whether reported COVID-19 cases meet the criteria for reporting a pandemic. Due to obvious censorship and the suppression of expression of opinion that does not accept the global propaganda of a pandemic, Stacy cannot provide informed consent for "experimental gene therapy."

Stacy Amikwabi presents itself as representative of all indigenous peoples aggrieved by the obligation of protocols and measures that are an overreaction to data sets produced, manipulated and distributed in a desire to assert the existence of a pandemic.

- The complainant, Shawn Brennan, represents small business owners, aggrieved by organized fear and unjustified actions. He is an entrepreneur in Peterborough, Ontario. Shawn Brennan and Business have been largely devastated by the impact of protocols and regulations that are not supported by any proper scientific and medical research. Shawn Brennan's family unit has been under incredible stress due to the fear of inflation and manipulation of death statistics,in this country and around the world. Shawn represents small business owners whose families have been harmed by these protocols and regulations.

- Complainant George Fayad is a representative of all Ottawa small business owners affected by protocols and regulations. George is a small garage owner who lives in Ottawa, Ontario. Its activities have been negatively affected by containments, protocols and regulations.

- The complainant Joshua Alas-Wilson, a young adult living in Balderson, Ontario, represents the disabled who are in great need of socialization, severely harmed by inadequate measures. Joshua has Williams syndrome, a genetic condition characterized by cognitive delay, developmental delay, anxiety and intermittent depression. As a person who has difficulties, however, forming lasting relationships with his peers, he lives by attending weekly social gatherings, volunteering. Due to the restrictions put in place because of Covid-19, he is no longer able to attend his weekly gathering, walk freely, socialize or volunteer. This has created extreme feelings of isolation manifested by major anxiety, periodic heart palpitations and depression. Joshua was insulted because he felt uncomfortable and criticized because of his inability to wear a mask. The inability to wear a mask severely limited any social contact, which led him to seek social interactions via the Internet where he was subsequently bullied, harassed and injured. Joshua is the representative of all persons with "special needs" aggrieved by protocols and regulations covid-19.

- Alice, representative of isolated parents who have experienced tragic situations during confinement. The complainant, Alisa Tojcic, a single mother, and her three young children living in downtown Toronto on social assistance stayed at home for 57 days during the first confinement. They live in an apartment without a balcony and all the patios of the building and playground were closed around them. Her ex delivered groceries to keep the kids "safe." The children were terrified and Mrs. Tojcic was having panic attacks. His eldest had a concussion, confined to his room because the family could not go anywhere. In addition, the family, which relies on public transport, was completely blocked during the first confinement. Ms. Tojcic used all her money and bought a van so she and her children wouldn't get stuck in the city centre for the next lockdown. Alisa Tojcic is the representative of all lone parents and children who have been harmed by protocols and regulations covid-19.

- The births since March. Jane Doe, a complaining mother who has given birth since the implementation of covid protocols and regulations. Her experience, alone in the delivery room and without her child after birth, severely traumatized her. Jeanne represents all new mothers since March 12, 2020 and their children, who have been harmed by Covid-19 protocols and regulations.

- The complainant, John Doe, is a construction worker in the Ottawa area. Ruinous contraventions for non-compliance with the measures imposed! The Ministry of Labour began issuing fines for violating Covid-19 security protocols, failing to observe distance or wearing a mask. Employees face the fear of receiving a ticket about the "need for safety" at work. In some cases, the income collected for the working day is less than or equal to the amount of the ticket. As the warning says, "becoming complacent can be costly." John stands as a representative of all persons who have been harmed by the Covid-19 protocols and regulations and their application by issuing tickets and fines.

Why do the complainants accuse the personalities mentioned above?

The Accused

- The Pope of Rome: the accused, Pope Francis, Roman pontiff, Jesuit, member of the Society of Jesus. On October 3, 2020, the Pope published the Encyclical "Fratelli Tutti" in which he recommended that all nations give their sovereignty to a world government and a new world order. [7] According to the complainants, the Pope is familiar with the manipulation of the Society of Jesus throughout history since its creation in 1534, particularly during the First World War, the Spanish flu and the Second World War.

- The Saint-Siège (Holy See) maintains diplomatic relations with other sovereign states and with embassies accredited to the Holy See, to enable the Pope to exercise universal authority on a global scale. The diplomatic representatives of the Holy See are the Ambassadors of the Pope called "nuncios".

- The Vatican State: the accused, Vatican State, was born on February 11, 1929 by the Treaty of The Latran between the Holy See and Italy. The seat of the Holy See (Sancta Sedes) is the State of Vatican City. It is a state that belongs to the Holy See, the seat of the episcopal court and the central government of the Catholic Church. The Vatican City is worth billions and is home to many documents that should be shared with humanity. This state knows the evils and manipulation of the Society of Jesus from its inception in 1534 to the present day, according to the drafters of the procedure summarized here.

- The Society of Jesus: the accused, the company of Jesus was formed on the day of the Ascension of Mary (August 15) in 1534, at the Chapel of Our Lady of Montmartre. The terms chosen by Pope Paul III to describe this short story in his authorisation bubble were: "Regimen Ecclesiac Militants" (TheRegime of the Ecclesiastical Military). In Europe, wherever Rome's interest forced the people to speak out against their king, or if these temporal princes had made embarrassing decisions for the church, the Curia knew that it would find no more skillful, cunning or daring outside than the Society of Jesus when it came to intrigue, propaganda or even open rebellion. And later in the same book:

"The same is true today, the 33,000 official members of the Society operate all over the world as personnel, officers of a truly secret army containing in its ranks leaders of political parties, senior officials, generals, magistrate, doctor, faculty professor, etc. all strive to carry out, in their own space, "Opus Dei, the work of God", in reality the plans of the Director General and the Papacy."

- Queen Elizabeth II: In accordance with Section 9 of the British North America Act,1867, "Canada's executive government and authority continues to be devolved to the Queen." In addition, under section 15 of the British North America Act, 1867, in which "the Command-in-Chief of the Land and Naval, the militia and all canadian naval and military forces are hereby declared to continue and be devolved to the Queen." HM Queen Elizabeth II is also the head of the federal task force on Covid-19. Prime Minister Trudeau has appointed a senior military officer to head the task force for Covid-19, which is to report to the Commander-in-Chief, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, under Article 15.Sa Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is from the Windsor House, modified during the First World War, of Saxony-Coburg-Gotha to mask the German origin of the reigning royal lineage, in response to anti-German public sentiment during the First World War. Queen Elizabeth II is the head of the Royal Order of the Garter and her secretary in Canada is the Usher of the Black Rod, exercising the powers of the symbol and motto "Honni be who thinks badly."

- Order of the Garter: The Order of the Garter was founded by Edward II, King of England in 1348 to protect himself with an elite group of landowners from the common people. The Order's symbol includes the motto "Honni be who thinks badly." The same symbol and motto can be found across Canada on government buildings and courthouses. The Order of the Garter executes the global elitist plans of royalty and oligarchs in relation to an elitist global agenda, fully known only to a small group at the expense of human beings on mother earth.

- The known global agenda of the Vatican and the Queen, supported by companies such as GAVI, Gates Foundation, among others, applying the orders of the world's health directorates issued by WHO, has put people in Canada at risk, or even around theworld, according to the drafting of this procedure against these individuals and organizations. They are therefore being prosecuted by this procedure.

- The House of Windsor: The Windsor House was born in 1917, when the name was adopted as the Official Name of the Royal Family by a proclamation of King George II. The Windsor Royal Family has family ties to most of Europe's monarchs and untold wealth, while people starve every day.

- Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) and the famous Bill Gates:accused GAVI, e2000, Bill Gates resigned as CEO of Microsoft, created the Gates Foundation and along with others launched the "Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization "GAVI". [8] As of July 29, 2020, the Gates Foundation has committed US$4.1 billion. Canada has been a long-time member of GAVI and a member of its board since its inception. Members of the GAVI alliance are: UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. GAVI developed the Covid-19 Global Vaccine Access Facility (Covax Facility aka Gavi Covax AMC) to address these "unprecedented challenges" created by WHO's decision to declare a "pandemic". Gavi Covax AMC sponsors manufacturers who wish to "invest in the vaccine candidates before their license." To date, Canada has provided $1 billion in funding directly to GAVI. On December 14, 2020, Karina Gould (Canada's Minister of International Development) announced that Canada will provide an additional C$255 million (US$200 million).

LOBBYING ORGANIZES AND FINANCES

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations(CEPI) [9]is another global partnership between public, private, philanthropic organizations and civil society to consolidate the global and multinational elites' grip on public health.

It operates as a public-private partnership for global health. The ultimate goal of these "partnerships" is to promote the global agendas of participating companies by lobbying governments and international organizations to implement policies in their favour. This is done at the expense of the citizens of the participating countries, and therefore also of the Canadians.

In this system, funds are diverted from national budgets to finance corporate projects under the aegis of GAVI etal., but only for the benefit of these companies.

These GAVI projects are then spread around the world, through a special partnership with WHO to increase its influence and sources of profit and with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

- WHO[10]: WHO: the creation of WHO came into force on 7 April 1948 and its main role was to lead and coordinate international health within the United Nations system. In January 2010, Bill Gates pledged $10 billion in funding to WHO and announced "the decade of vaccines." Gates and GAVI are WHO's second and third largest donors, after the U.S. government, which recently withdrew its funding by president Trump's decision. In accordance with the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) each WHO member state must designate a national focal point (NFP). The NFP is available at all times for communications with WHO regarding public health risks around the world. The Public Health Agency of Canada follows WHO guidelines, not the Government of Canada.

- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: The Accused Gates Foundation: U.S. legal restrictions prohibit the Gates Foundation ("Foundation") from explicitly engaging in visible normative lobbying. As a result, the Foundation uses beneficiaries as a catalyst for resource mobilization, and as a "spotter" of scientific innovation by promoting "not yet fully developed" vaccines and testing new vaccines on populations, particularly children and young adults in Africa, delivered under mandates from the United Nations or its organizations such as WHO or UNICEF. The Foundation "was only THE second largest donor to WHO with $531 million. That was more than the UK contribution of $392 million, and second only to the United States with $873 million"[11] in April 2020, when Trump stopped funding from WHO.

In an article in the Pastors Chronicles, the headline appears: "United Nations vaccines sterilize 500,000 women in Kenya" on December 8, 2018. "Billionaire Bill Gates really likes to help people in poor countries get vaccinated. But many say his motives may not be so pure. In fact,many believe that this globalist, together with the United Nations, is leading a "massive depopulation effort".

As reported by the Kenya African Press Agency:[12] "Odinga stated that girls and women aged 14 to 49 are the fastest growing populations in the country will not have children, due to a sterilization exercise that has been sold domestic as a tetanus vaccine." And in the first article above: "At the time, the Catholic Church in Kenya claimed that the tetanus vaccine used by the Kenyan government and UN agencies was contaminated with a hormone (HCG) that can cause miscarriages and render some women infertile."

As the 1949 United Nations Convention on Genocide defined sterilization as one of the definitions of genocide, based on the above, it is clear that the UN agencies and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation support acts of genocide through its immunization programs.

- Prime Minister J. Trudeau: The accused by the complainants, J. Trudeau, spoke during his last appearance at the United Nations, about the "great reset" program pushed on humanity by the oligarch elite, Big-pharma, major technologies and the World Economic Forum. It does not act on sound medical and scientific evidence to guide Canadians and Aboriginal people through this crisis, but echoes a program that is now harmful to all. Now J. Trudeau, who holds a public office, acts outside his legislative authority. By appointing a senior officer to head the COVID-19 task force, the Prime Minister invoked Queen Elizabeth II, Commander-in-Chief of the Army. The Prime Minister and his cabinet have also invited WHO and large corporations to Canada, which are by definition guilty of genocide in Kenya. Pfizer paid $2.3 billion on September 2, 2009 to the U.S. Department of Justice for the largest health care fraud in the history of the Department of Justice. [13]

- Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada: Public Office-elect T. Tam is one of seven members of the Independent Oversight and the WHO Health Emergency Program Advisory Committee. Recently, journalist Sheila Gunn Reid (December 14, 2020), noted[14]:"I wanted to know everything about Tam and his agency's relationship with WHO. What other decisions, including those we may not know, have been infected by WHO and its failed chinese eccentric mission? This official works for an agency that committed genocide in Kenya.

- Ontario Premier Defendant Doug Ford: Doug Ford, the current Premier of Ontario, who holds the Office, has implemented measures, laws and regulations that harm the general public without valid scientific medical advice to support draconian measures. Isolation is defined as torture and called a crime against humanity. This internationally recognized crime has become a legally defined criminal offenceinCanada, particularly under the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act. [15]

- Christine Elliott: C. Elliott, current Minister of Health and Long-Term Care. During a videotaped conversation between Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Deputy Chief of Health and Dr. David Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, an exchange took place, in which Barbara Yaffe exclaimed, "I don't know why I bring all these papers. I never look at them, "I just say anything, they write for me"[16].

- City of Ottawa - Mayor J. Watson: Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson oversees bylaws on COVID-19 measures and is therefore responsible for the harms associated with the implementation and implementation of Covid-19 protocols and actions taken.

- Attorney General of Canada is constitutionally the chief jurist of Canada, therefore holding a public office and must be named as a defendant (accused) in any action in declaratory judgment,constitutionally responsible for theactions and omissions of public servants.

- The Attorney General of Ontario, Chief Jurist of the Province of Ontario, who holds a public office, must be prosecuted as a defendant in any declaratory judgment action. The Attorney General of Ontario is statutoryly and constitutionally responsible for the actions and omissions of public servants.

HISTORIC OVERVIEW according to procedure (summary free translation)

On May 15, 1213, King John I in a concession to Pope Innocent III, relinquished the sovereignty of Great Britain and Ireland, paying an annual allowance, linking his heirs and successors in perpetuity. Today, HM Queen Elizabeth II reports to the Pope and pays the annual allowance.

The Vatican belongs to the Rothschild family. In 1880, the Rothschilds made a large loan to the Pope, then set himself up to take over the Vatican Bank. Together, the Rothschilds and the Vatican own the Bank of America and Merrill Lynch, among many other properties shared with oligarch families, such as the Rothschilds and Rockefellers.

The Society of Jesus formed by Ignatius of Loyola in 1534 in Paris remained secret until 1770. The phrase "the end justifies the means" emanates from the Jesuit who allows members to lie, cheat, adulterate, murder in order to achieve their ends, as long as it is in the name of Jesus. Edmond Paris's book, "The Secret History of the Jesuits"[17] recounts their misdeeds by fomenting the First World War, the Spanish Flu, the Second World War and now a "pandemic". [18]

The Order of the Garter was founded in 1348 by King Edward III to establish an elite circle of nobility, to support the royal treasures and to control the people. Today, it is the largest Freemason Organization in the world. Queen Elizabeth II is the head of the Royal Order of the Garter, whose motto is "Honni be who thinks badly."

The Usher of the Black Rod, an official of the Parliament of Canada is the Queen's Secretary in Canada, wears the black baton to open Parliament and the inscription on the Black Rod is "Honni be who thinks badly" testifying to the control exercised by the Order of the Garter in Canada.

Canada remains a colony for the Queen. The Prime Minister of Canada has appointed the army to lead the Covid-19 task force. [19] This places the Queen at the head of the Covid-19 Working Group, under Section 15 of the British North AmericaAct,1867.

In October 2020, the Pope published his encyclical letter entitled "Fratelli Tutti", dealing with a new worldview. He declares: "I certainly do not propose an authoritarian and abstract universalism imagined or planned by a small group and presented as an ideal for the sake of levelling, domination andplunder." Although he says otherwise, the Pope goes on to recommend that individual states give up their sovereignty and entrust governance to the United Nations so that we can have a world government in a world order. [20]

The procedure recalls the principles of JUS COGENS. Cogens Juice[21] - principles of rights deemed universal and superior

"Any inquiry into the principles of fundamental justice is based not only on Canadian experience and jurisprudence, but also on international law, including jus cogens. This takes into account Canada's international obligations and values as expressed in the various sources of international human rights law - declarations, pacts, conventions, judicial and quasi-judicial decisions of international courts and customary norms."

The complainants state that "jus cogens" is defined as a standard for which no derogation is permitted and which can only be changed by a general international law standard of the same character. [22]

"The complainants will place particular emphasis on the following regarding international and national tools." They state that the legal and moral principles set out in the documents below are the prism through which the current global crisis must be considered.

-International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights[23]: 23 March 1976 "Recognizing that, in accordance with the Declaration of Human Rights, the ideal of free human beings enjoying and political freedom and the absence of fear, "no one can be subjected without his free consent to scientific experimentation. Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. [24]

-Crimes Against Humanity Act and War Crimes Act, SC 2000 C.24[25]

- International Convention on the Suppression of the Suppression of The Crime of Apartheid, 30 November 1973- Convention for the Prevention of Human Rights and Human Dignity on the Application of Biology and Medicine (Oviedo Convention)April 4, 1997[26] Medical treatment can only be carried out after the patient has been informed of the purpose, nature, rights and consequences of the intervention and has freely consented to it. This principle has its origins in the "Nuremberg Code" of 1947, which was developed during the trial of Nazi doctors who conducted research on concentration camp prisoners. Article 13: "An intervention to modify the human genome cannot be undertaken for preventive, diagnostic or therapeutic purposes and only if its purpose is to introduce no modifications into the genome of its descendants."

- United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples,13 September, 2007.

FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES IN CANADA

Since May 2020, more than six million Canadians have applied for unemployment benefits and 7.8 million Canadians have needed emergency income support from the federal government due to economic closures and closures dictated by Covid's measures. Estimates of the federal deficit resulting from their response to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) range up to $400 billion. (This exceeds Canada's national budget for one year).

Authoritarian and scientifically unfounded decisions:

- May 20, 2020 - Dr. Tam has imposed the use of non-medical masks for the general public to provide an "additional protective layer" that could help prevent patients with asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic Covid-19 from infecting others. Opinion not supported by scientific evidence.

- May 22, 2020 - J Trudeau told reporters that the "contact search" needed to be accelerated across the county. On May 25, 2020, the federal government announced provisions of the Penal Code making the publication of "false information" about COVID-19 a criminal offence. "Misinformation" is evolving rapidly to mean that any opinion or statement, even by experts, that contradicts or criticizes the measures taken and/or mandated by WHO, implemented globally by national and regional governments, will be condemned.

- On 23 June 2020, the Centre for Justice for Constitutional Freedoms called for an end to containment measures in a 69-page report based on an analysis of the lack of medical and scientific knowledge evidence of their imposition and the infliction of serious and unjustified violations of the Charter. On June 18, 2020, Premier Doug Ford announced an upcoming increase and acceleration of the implementation of "contract traceability" surveillance by mobile phone.

CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGES

Complainants will discuss the violation of the following sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms [27]

"Freedom of conscience and religion, thought, beliefs and opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media, communication, freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of association."

They remind us that every Canadian citizen has the right to enter, stay and leave Canada.

Section 7: Every person has the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived of it, except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice. Article 8: Everyone has the right to be protected from unreasonable searches. Article 12 -Everyone has the right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual acts, treatment or punishment. Article 25:-The guarantee in their charter of certain rights and freedoms should not be construed in such a way as to abrogate or derogate from any Aboriginal person, treaty or other, the rights of freedoms that concern the aboriginal peoples of Canada.Article 26- The guarantee in their charter of certain rights and freedoms should not be construed as denying the existence of any other existing rights or freedoms in Canada.

The complainants return to major points of the Subsections of the Charter

-Section 2 - all subsections engaged together under the pandemic declaration without scientific evidence, manipulation of statistics and number of PCR "tests"

-introductionof vaccines by companies authorized to skip animal trials and make humans guinea pigs for "experimental gene vaccine" that would then endanger human beings by risking disrupting the expression of our genes, modifying human reverse transcriptase (RT) in the human body, may result in death due to intrusion into the genomic pool of the human body, including facilitating autoimmune reactions and developing chimera proteins and genomic sequences inresponse.

These actions, isolated or taken together, violate all sections

It is clear to all that Article 2 (b) is particularly attacked when censorship prevails on all media platforms and freedom of thought, belief and opinion and expression are seriously threatened.

- Section 6. This right has been flouted by and the executive acting without authority,because it has not inquired about the science of coronavirus, the PCR test, nor about the proposed vaccinations. This abdication of duty and responsibility to the people is overwhelming and obvious.

- Section 7. With imposed protocols causing mental, physical, emotional and profound effects, economic damage is not based on a credible science of the actual existence of a pandemic. WHO has engaged in so much manipulation, even on the definition of a pandemic, that having a federal government committed to such exaggeration is a flagrant violation of the life, liberty and security of the person, in clear violation of Canada's laws and international laws and the above-mentioned commitments signed and ratified to protect citizens.

Violation of Article 7: deletion of vital statistics and information, censorship of the press against any opposing opinion, manipulation of death statistics and exaggeration of the number of cases by unnecessary and false PRC "tests", introduction of private pharmaceutical companies invited to conduct experimental gene therapy on mRS, for a disease of which 98.09% of the population recovers and although there are known treatments for healing ...: equates to the flagrant violation of Article 7.

Section 8. The tests are used to track individuals around the world. Those tested in Canada are now entered into a police database. The agenda proposed by pharmaceutical companies appears to seek to modify human DNA and insert microchips for satellite surveillance. These are major violations of Article 8.

Section 12. Everyone has the right... "notto be subjected to cruel and unusual treatment..."

Article 25. The federal government, through the Indian Apartheid Act, established a category of "status Indians" and "others" (Article 25 of the Constitution Act 1982). The "others" are the disenfrangled, the oppressed, the forgotten and wounded and through his current agenda, he makes everyone "others". The most vulnerable in the population, the elderly, children and Aboriginal people all now fall into the "other" category.

Article 35. This section of the Constitution confirms the existence of other rights and freedoms that the complainants assert to include the application of international treaties, and jus cogens to domestic law. The rejection of this principle of international relations is a violation of Article 26. The complainants will seek to hold a hearing, as a matter of urgency, on the basis of a writ of quo warranto, certiorari, statement and injunction advanced through the prism of the violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the international tools of protection against tyranny.

HUMAN RIGHTS TO INFORMED CONSENT, HEALTH AND BODILY INTEGRITY [28]

People need fully informed consent when it comes to injecting foreign genetic material into their bodies. Legislators do not have the specialized knowledge to conduct the indispensable analysis of the individual's benefit risks. Only the individual, or in the case of a child, parents can possess this knowledge. All vaccines carry risks.

Mandatory vaccination is a flagrant violation of the right to informed consent.

The Helsinki Declaration states that each research project must be preceded by a careful assessment of predictable risks and burdens and comparison with the foreseeable benefits" (Article 18). He added that research should be stopped when risks outweigh the potential benefits (Article 20)."

The subject THERAPY GENIC, Here we are talking not only about experimental gene therapy affecting a few but forced mRN which is not vaccination as we know it, it is a gene therapy that consists of transjecting human beings with viral proteins produced from non-human material.

The Helsinki Declaration and the Council of International Medical Sciences Organizations (CIOMS) require that:

"Vulnerable people should not be included in research unless research is essential to improving their health and this cannot be done with those who are able to give their consent"

According to the US trials Pfizer and BioNTech, the risk of infection is reduced by 0.39%. In addition, the 100% unnecessary PCR test cannot establish that these individuals may have already had an asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The planned mass "vaccination" not only does not require informed consent, but also wants to "vaccinate" vulnerable people and children first. Governments urgently need to focus health policies on protection, rather than human rights violations.

MODUS OPERANDI OF HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS via EUGENISME

COVID vaccines are mNS vaccines. MSA has never been used as a vaccine. In essence, we have absolutely no idea what to expect from this material, which is sold to the public as a "vaccine."

The traditional vaccine simply introduces pieces of virus to stimulate an immune response. The new mNR vaccine is completely different. It actually injects (transfect) molecules of synthetic genetic material from non-human sources into our cells. Once in the cells, the genetic material interacts with our transfer RNA (ARNt) to make a foreign protein that teaches the body to destroy the virus for which it is coded.

In particular, these newly created proteins are not regulated by our own DNA, and are therefore completely alien to our cells. What they are fully capable of doing is unknown.

More recently, studies by Zhang L et al.,[29] published on December 13, 2020, have provided evidence that the transfected SARS-CoV-2 genome in the human body triggered a human body response to integrate the SARS-CoV-2 genome into human DNA. Studies as early as 2003 had shown that this would probably be facilitated in the testicles and ovaries among other organs.

Therefore, clear evidence of manipulation and mutation of the human genome could already be established.

Forcing people to accept a transvection with mNR material that will change their genome is ultimately a government-imposed eugenicsprogram.

These new "vaccines" are also contaminated with aluminum, mercury and possibly formaldehyde. Manufacturers have not yet revealed the other toxins they contain.

Because viruses mutate frequently, the likelihood of any vaccine working for more than a year is unlikely. Telling people that the vaccine developed without using isolated and cultivated viral material is a pure illusion. No long-term safety studies have been conducted to ensure that any of these vaccines will not cause cancer, seizures, heart disease, allergies and autoimmune diseases observed with other vaccines.

If you've always wanted to be a guinea pig for Big Pharma, now is a golden opportunity.

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

The complainants state that since 3 March 2020 the conditions imposed correspond to the second definition of genocide. The United Nations Convention on Genocide states: "Imposing living conditions designed to cause mental or physicalharm." leaders have neglected human beings spiritually, emotionally, mentally and physically since March 2, 2020.

The complainants are seeking damages from the accused for genocide and apartheid from that date until the end of oppression.

The complainants state that some of the accused have been publicly identified for committing an act of genocide in Kenya - WHO, Gates Foundation. Those who now cooperate with them in the madness of mass vaccinations around the world, for a disease of unknown source and with a cure rate of 98.01%, are also complicit in the crimes of genocide and apartheid.

The AGENDA

The global agenda seems to revolve around the pandemic, testing and vaccination. The complainants state that publicly available scientific and medical information does not support the declaration of a pandemic. They will prove that the pandemic definition has been manipulated by WHO for harmful reasons and not for medical or scientific reasons.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros A Ghebreyesus has been charged with genocide at the International Criminal Court. The UN and WHO with the bill and the Gates Foundation committed genocide in Kenya.

The concept of a pandemic has been declared, not to fight an infectious disease known as COVID-19 (although it has always existed), but to respond to a harmful agenda. The disease can be properly treated without vaccination, it is a recovery rate of 98.01% and appropriate treatments for the disease have been removed worldwide.

More worrying is global censorship against anyone who defies the conventional wisdom of the need to declare a pandemic. The group states that censorship violates their Charter of Rights in paragraphs 2a) and 2b) and entitles them to compensation in accordance with section 24 of the Charter.

Pandemic

The complainants state that the use of terror of children and the elderly is part of the agenda of those who are handling this health crisis. The obligation of living conditions since 2 March 2020 has caused mental and physical damage to children and the elderly.

The group is seeking damages for the PCR tests of genocide and apartheid on behalf of children and the elderly.

Test

The complainants state that there is ample scientific and medical evidence that the PCR "test" is unnecessary. Most scientists will agree that defining PCR cycles beyond the 25-cycle cycle threshold renders the tool unnecessary.

Most, if not all, PCR test kits are set at 45,making the results unnecessary and misleading. However, the positive results are used to increase the reported number of patients to fuel the lie of the spread of the disease - just that - a lie. The plaintiff and the action class claim that doctors around the world receive an additional fee to declare a heart dead of attack or death from a car accident, death of COVID-19. Why subterfuge?

Vaccinations

The complainants state that the WHO/Gates/UN Foundation has been identified as having committed an act of genocide by sterilizing 500,000 Kenyan girls and women. They say they are facing another act of genocide unless it is stopped quickly and officials and authorities explain themselves. They state that it was not the flu that killed in the Spanish flu of 1917, but the vaccinations that killed 50 million people worldwide.

They declare that the world's proposed vaccination programme is a biological war waged on humanity.

DAMAGE/OFFENCES

Covid Measures: The complainants state that the federal, provincial and municipal governments followed the example of "a pandemic declaration by WHO", an organization that manipulated the definition of a pandemic to adapt it to its own harmful program (andengaged in an act of genocide in Kenya). The pandemic declaration was not based on medical advice, but rather on the advice of a corrupt and genocidal organization.

All provincials and municipal governments followed suit by basing their actions on a pandemic declaration by WHO.

- Federal measures: J. Trudeau held daily press conferences to "inform" Canadians about decrees and orders, such as "stay at home," which have no legal value, notwithstanding the fact that they were enforced by municipal and provincial enforcement officers, but at no time did the federal Parliament invoke the federal emergency law.

- Provincial Measures: On March 17, 2020, the Premier of Ontario and his government invoked the provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, with a declared "emergency" extended in July 2020, and have so far adopted 48 regulations with enforcement orders.

The net and summary effect of the ordinances contained in the Regulation is as follows: Ordering the closure of all businesses, with the exception of "essential" businesses related to food and medicine.

A "social distance" of two (2) metres; no "public gathering" of more than five unrelated persons, with a distance "of two metres, subsequently increased to ten people; restaurant and bar closures, with the exception of take-out; material closure of all public and private schools, daycares and universities; mandatory use of face masks, mandated by the Ministry of Health, to all medical medical regulatory medical services colleges, to direct all their authorized members to impose mandatory masking of all patients, employees and members, in their workplace; Closure of all park amenities, including all playgrounds and children's facilities; elimination of individual programs and all other programs for children with special needs, and those with neurological and physical disabilities

Prohibit all public gatherings of more than five people, notwithstanding a distance of two meters, including the prohibition of religious services, including restriction on marriages, funerals and other religious actions, rituals and rites.

The provision relating to offences, indictments and the imposition of hefty fines violates orders, with the impossibility of challenging these fines as the Offences Court was (and could again) be physically closed and the Provincial Court the contraventions of the Offences Act clearly indicate that the charge and line cannot be "posted" but that the person must physically appear in the Provincial Offences Court to file a defence of the charges, only to find a closed courthouse.

The City of Ottawa has adopted provincial and municipal rules that impose requirements and restrictions on: face masks, social gatherings, restaurants, bars, meeting and event spaces, sports, exercises and gymnasiums, places of worship, casinos, bingo halls and gambling establishments, cinemas, performing arts facilities, retail, personal care services and the list goeson."

The plaintiffs state that the allegations of WHO, our federal agency, the provincial and municipal governments, as well as the mainstream media, claiming that we face the greatest threat to humanity in our lifetime, areFAUSSE. The mathematical modelling used to justify extreme containment measures is invalid.

In addition, the vast majority of the population is not at risk of complications or mortality from exposure to COVID-19.

The massive and indiscriminate containment of citizens, the restriction of access to our economy, the courts, parliament and our livelihoods, medical and therapeutic care, and the obligation of physical distancing and other restrictions are measures that have never been implemented or tested, without scientific or medical basis.

The physical, emotional, psychological and economic well-being impact of these measures is profoundly destructive, unjustified and manifestly unsustainable.

These drastic isolation measures are not supported by evidence. There is considerable consensus in the scientific community that such measures are neither sustainable nor justified, and while these measures may delay viral spread, they are unlikely to have an impact on overall morbidity.

The fact is that this discourse on the COVID-19 pandemic arouses an unnecessary panic used to justify the government's systematic violations of the rights and freedoms that form the basis of our society, including our constitutional rights, our sovereignty, our privacy, our rule of law, financial security and even our own democracy. it is clear that significant violations of the rights and freedoms of applicants have been perpetrated by the federal, provincial and municipal governments and health authorities.

The fact is that, because of all of the above, the plaintiffs have suffered and continue to suffer from serious violations of their constitutional rights that are not justified by any measure, including art. 1 of the Charter. The prejudices/wrongdoing of the complainants will be more specifically placed in a future document. The urgency of filing this document is paramount.

Conclusion

The complainants allege general tort actions and breach of fiduciary duty, mischief in the civil service, gross negligence, as well as assault offences, including genocide and apartheid and complicity in genocide and apartheid.

They state that their lawyers participate in a global alliance with lawyers, doctors and scientists who are expressing a collective alarm against these draconian measures unsupported by medical or scientific demonstration. They are proposing that the case be tried in Ottawa.

Date: December 21, 2020

ELDERS WITHOUT BORDERS, MICHAEL SWINWOOD / LIZA SWALE spiritualelders@gmail.com

STACY AMIKWABE et al. -and- IPO, et al.

Defendants

Happy New Year 2021 to all, which will be the year of the world renaissance by the Law! There is nothing to fear, except Fear itself.



[1] Video of December 26, 2020 https://youtu.be/buKlpHjWaqc

[2] Christian Drosten: the time of the accounts? (francesoir.fr)

[3] http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/les-implications-capitales-de-la-jurisprudence-portugaise-concernant-les-tests-pcr

[4] Procedure under the Class Action Act 1992

[5] serve it to the plaintiff's lawyer or, where the applicant does not have a lawyer, serve it to the Applicant, and file it, with proof of service to the registry, IN THE VINGT DAY after that declaration is served on you if you are served in Ontario. If you are in another province or territory in Canada or the United States of America, the time to serve and file your defence is forty days. If you are served outside Canada and the United States of America, the deadline is sixty days. Instead of serving and filing a defence, you can serve and file a notice of intent to be defended under the 18B formula prescribed by the Rules of Civil Procedure. This will entitle you to ten more days to signify and file your defense. If You Do Not Defend This Procedure, A Judgment Can Be Rendered Against You In Your Absence And Without Other Notice To You.

[6] Ultra vires (Latin: "beyond the powers") is a Latin phrase used in law to describe an Act that requires legal authority but is done without it. its opposite, an act done under proper authority, is intra vires ("within the powers")

[7] http://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/encyclicals/documents/papa-fr....

[8] https://www.gavi.org/history-gavi https://www.gavi.org/operating-model/gavis-partnership-model/bill-melinda-gates-foundation. GAVI-The Vaccine Alliance. The investment opportunity GAVI COVAX AMC-An. Potential Investor Prospects: www.gavi.org

[9] CEPI News. Canada is increasing funding for CEPI's COVID-19 vaccine research. December 14, 2020. https://cepi.net/news_cepi/canada-boosts-funding-for-cepis-covid-19-vacc...

[10] https://www.who.int/about/who-we-are/history

[11] "Trump and WHO: how much does the United States give? What is the impact of a funding interruption? NPR.org, April 15, 2020; Lee Harding, "Gates, WHO, and Abortion Vaccines," in Frontiers Center for Public Policy, July 19, 2020.

[12] Raila Odinga "Tetanus vaccination is mass sterilization in women," 12 September 201, https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/kenya/article/2001254261/raila-tetanus-v....

[13] U.S. Department of Justice. Office of Public Affairs. "The Department of Justice announces the biggest fraud in health care: "Pfizer will pay $2.3 billion for fraudulent marketing." September 2, 2009.

[14] 20 Sheila Gunn Reid. "The federal government is keeping records on Theresa Tam's role at the World Health Organization." December 14, 2020.

[15] Government of Canada. Acts codified. Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act. SC 2000, 24.

[16] 22 Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health of Ontario, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Assistant Chief Medical Officer health officer, review COVID-19, on: The Ontario Parliament

[17] "The Constitutions of the Society of Jesus and their Complementary Standards: A Complete English Translation of Official Latin Texts," Institute of Jesuit Sources, (Saint Louis, 1996).

[18] Secret history, Paris, supra note 4.

[19] Major-General Dany Fortin, former NATO commander in Iraq, will oversee the working group in accordance with the November 27, 2020 announcement. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II reports to Rome, Canada is a colony, all roads lead to Rome.

[20] http://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/encyclicals/documents/papa-fr... Letter encyclical Fratelli Tutti., (October 3, 2020), supra note 1.

[21] https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jus_cogens

Jus cogens (from the binding Latin law, often translated as an imperative standard) concerns principles of rights deemed universal and superior and should form the basis of the mandatory norms of general international law. This concept is defined by the Vienna Convention of 23 May 1969, in Article 53: "For the purposes of this Convention, an imperative standard of general international law is a standard accepted and recognized by the international community of States as a whole as a standard to which no derogation is permitted and which can only be modified by a new standard of general international law of the same character.

[22] -United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. General Assembly Resolution 260 A (III) of 9 December 1948 12 January 1951, in accordance with Article XIII. (Genocide Convention, 1948). - The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (DNUDPA) was adopted by the Assembly on Thursday, 13 September 2007.

- Crimes against Humanity and War Crimes Act. SC 2000, 2.

- Criminal Code of Canada (LRC, 1985, c.C-46), art. 318 (2).

[23] UN, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, 1966 Government of Canada, Crimes Against Humanity Act and War Crimes Act, SC 2000 C.24

[24] Genocide means: "Killing members of the group, imposing living conditions designed to cause physical or mental harm; Deliberately subjecting to the group living conditions that are supposed to bring all or part of their physical destruction; Imposing a measure to prevent births within the group; Forced transfer of children from the group to another group."

[25] In particular: attack on any civilian population means behaviour involving the multiple commissions of acts referred to in paragraph 1 against any civilian population, under or in favour of a state of organisational policy to commit such attacks

[26] Medical treatment can only be performed after a patient has been informed of the purpose, nature, rights and consequences of the procedure and has freely consented to it. This principle has its origins in the "Nuremberg Code" of 1947, which was developed during the trial of Nazi doctors who conducted research on concentration camp prisoners.

Article 13: "An intervention to modify the human genome cannot be undertaken for preventive, diagnostic or therapeutic purposes and only if its purpose is to introduce no modifications into the genome of its descendants.

[27] Part I of the Constitution Act 1982. Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Section 7, Part 1 of the Constitution Act, 1982, being Schedule B of the Canada Act (United Kingdom), 1982, c 11.

[28] Universal Declaration on the Human Genome and Human Rights (1997), Oviedo Convention. Researchers need to balance the potential risks with the benefits of research and that the risks have been minimized (guideline 8).

[29] 57 Zhang L 2020bioRxiv

[30] Note from the author of the article: we can only be fascinated by the pasted copy of restriction measures around the world regardless of any extension of the alleged epidemic. This confirms that all governments submitted to WHO have taken their orders from the organization as stipulated by the agreement of the 194 countries signed in 2017. Contrary to the alleged incompetence during the first months of the crisis, everything was carefully prepared. www.francesoir.fr/le-conseil-mondial-de-loms-dicte-tres-officiellement-l...