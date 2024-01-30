Ben Lawrence, director of “Ithaka” : “All of Australia is pushing for Assange’s release”
INTERVIEW - In Ithaka, filmmaker Ben Lawrence presents an intimate portrayal of a father's fight to save his son, revealing the harsh realities of the campaign to free Julian Assange.
Released in France last October and in 2021 in Australia, during the period leading up to the Australian federal elections, the film elicited a significant response that compelled political figures to address the issue. "No matter their side politically, most Australian politicians are in favor of Assange's release," Lawrence states. The Wikileaks founder has been imprisoned in England since 2019, pending possible extradition to the United States
A screening of the film is scheduled for this Tuesday, January 30th, at 8 p.m., at the Espace Saint-Michel in Paris.
