Assange's half-brother and producer of "Ithaka", Gabriel Shipton : "There are few legal recourses left to save Julian"

Auteur(s)
France-Soir
Publié le 06 février 2024 - 16:25
Gabriel Shipton
Crédits
Gabriel Shipton
Gabriel Shipton, Julian Assange's half-brother.
Gabriel Shipton

While Australian journalist Julian Assange, a figure in the defense of press freedom, remains in jail in Great Britain, where he has been imprisoned since 2019, his family is working tirelessly for his release. France-Soir gives the floor to his half-brother, Gabriel Shipton, producer of "Ithaka," a film that shocked Australia, focusing on the living conditions of his brother and the efforts of WikiLeaks activists to save him. Gabriel Shipton shares memories of his childhood with Julian, whom he recalls as a boy passionate about technology, with a strong sense of justice. On Wednesday, February 7th, Julian Assange's support committee is organizing a screening of "Ithaka" at the National Assembly in Paris, to which elected officials and the media are invited. 

À LIRE AUSSI

Entretien Ben Lawrence Assange
Ben Lawrence, director of “Ithaka” : “All of Australia is pushing for Assange’s release”
INTERVIEW - In Ithaka, filmmaker Ben Lawrence presents an intimate portrayal of a father's fight to save his son, revealing the harsh realities of the campaign to free...
30 janvier 2024 - 17:33
Vidéos
Chanel Rion
The Bidens : many links leading to corruption
DEBRIEFING - Chanel Rion is the Chief White House Correspondent for One America News Network. Her work as a journalist led her to question the economic ties of the Bid...
25 octobre 2023 - 15:24
Vidéos
FS John Shipton
Le père de Julian Assange témoigne  : "En tant que papa, c’est très dur de rester calme"
ENTRETIEN - Alors que le journaliste Julian Assange est toujours retenu en prison en Angleterre, nous recevons son père, John Shipton. Il est aujourd’hui devenu un mem...
27 octobre 2023 - 17:39
Vidéos

L'article vous a plu ? Il a mobilisé notre rédaction qui ne vit que de vos dons.
L'information a un coût, d'autant plus que la concurrence des rédactions subventionnées impose un surcroît de rigueur et de professionnalisme.

Avec votre soutien, France-Soir continuera à proposer ses articles gratuitement  car nous pensons que tout le monde doit avoir accès à une information libre et indépendante pour se forger sa propre opinion.

Vous êtes la condition sine qua non à notre existence, soutenez-nous pour que France-Soir demeure le média français qui fait s’exprimer les plus légitimes.

Si vous le pouvez, soutenez-nous mensuellement, à partir de seulement 1€. Votre impact en faveur d’une presse libre n’en sera que plus fort. Merci.

Je fais un don à France-Soir

Dessin de la semaine

Portrait craché

Portrait Gabriel Attal
Gabriel Attal, coqueluche de la commedia dell’arte
PORTRAITS CRACHES - Gabriel Attal, enfant prodige de la Macronie ? C'est ainsi que le personnage nous est vendu en tout cas... Le disciple “gauchiste réformiste” de DS...
03 février 2024 - 11:24
Portraits
Voir tous les portraits
EN DIRECT
Des retraités reconvertis en agents de sécurité pour les JO 2024
06/02 à 20:20
Réseaux sociaux: L'Assemblée vote une loi pour protéger le droit à l'image des enfants
06/02 à 20:00
Meta veut identifier sur ses réseaux sociaux toute image générée par l'intelligence artificielle
06/02 à 19:45
Une voiture de police en intervention a fauché cinq piétons dans le XIXe arrondissement le 3 février
06/02 à 19:00
Elisabeth Bik prête à tout pour voir des fraudes la ou il n’y en a pas. Au service de qui ? Qui la contrôle ? Debriefing Matt Nachtrab
06/02 à 17:58
Arroseuse arrosée avant le retour de bâton - Bik à force de voir des copiés-collés partout en trouve, mais ils n’en sont pas !
06/02 à 17:20
Elisabeth Bik, consultante en intégrité scientifique, ne peut qu'avoir joué un rôle essentiel dans le lancement des systèmes de facturation frauduleuse d'Ubiome
06/02 à 17:00
Assange's half-brother and producer of "Ithaka", Gabriel Shipton : "There are few legal recourses left to save Julian"
06/02 à 16:25
États-Unis: accord au Sénat sur l'immigration et l'Ukraine, le président de la Chambre des représentants promet de l’enterrer
06/02 à 11:25
Détournements de fonds publics: Le MoDem condamné, François Bayrou relaxé
05/02 à 20:25
À Berlin, Attal fait du pied à Scholz et appelle à un "sursaut franco-allemand"
05/02 à 20:05
Sacrée pour la quatrième fois, Taylor Swift entre dans l'histoire des Grammy Awards
05/02 à 19:55
Les mutilations génitales féminines : un problème trop méconnu en France
05/02 à 18:30
Budget du Parlement européen : près de 6 milliards d'euros difficilement traçables...
05/02 à 18:20
Gabriel Shipton, demi-frère d'Assange et producteur d'"Ithaka": "Il reste peu de recours juridiques pour sauver Julian"
05/02 à 18:20
Soutenez l'indépendance de FS

Faites un don

Nous n'avons pas pu confirmer votre inscription.
Votre inscription à la Newsletter hebdomadaire de France-Soir est confirmée.

La newsletter France-Soir

En vous inscrivant, vous autorisez France-Soir à vous contacter par e-mail.

Fil Vidéos