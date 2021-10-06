"The new world order is going to be burned by the people" Damani Felder

If you stand for freedom, you are not alone, says Damani Felder, a Texan whose words “shoot from the hip”. Having published Felder's video "Just" a short while ago, we were eager to interview him at length. Among other issues, you will hear him explain why he objects to Black Lives Matter, what lies behind the Democrat/Republican clash, and what he thinks of the way US public health is now being handled.



Felder's bitterly ironical sense of humour has led him to coin the term "Blexit", i.e. why Black Americans must Bl-Exit the Democratic Party and break with herd mentality as did Martin Luther King and Malcolm X before us. Neither would have had any truck with BLM, a movement Damani Felder deems notoriously harmful to the community whose interests it claims to serve.

Although at first glance Damani Felder would seem to be egregiously pro-Trump, he stresses that at this point, everyone must begin to think for himself, above all those in minority groups. The latter are waved about as trophies by this or that candidate, without any change ever truly being made to their condition.



Damani Felder is much exercised by the obssession bordering on the religious, that has seized hold of various individuals in relation to SARS-Cov-2, and who have little compunction in twisting Christianity to suit other aims. A case in point are statements made on 26th September at the Christian Cultural Centre at Brooklyn by New York Governor Hochul concerning the current crop of vaccines: “God did answer our prayers. He made the smartest men and women, the scientists, the doctors, the researchers - he made them come up with a vaccine. That is from God to us and we must say, thank you, God. Thank you. And I wear my 'vaccinated' necklace all the time to say I'm vaccinated. All of you, yes, I know you're vaccinated, you're the smart ones, but you know there's people out there who aren't listening to God and what God wants. You know who they are (…) I need you to be my apostles.”

There are precedents, says Damani Felder, to present-day goings-on, and he suggests we study history, for example, the notorious Tuskegee Experiment (1932-1972) known as the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male”. Conducted in the State of Alabama by the US Public Health Service - without ever obtaining the subjects' informed consent - 600 black men were purportedly treated for “bad blood”. In fact, there were being injected with syphillis. Curiously, like the Canadian Government today, the US Government offered the men free burial services! Never were the subjects offered penicillin, though it was in use by 1943. To Damani Felder, the new religion is founded upon conformism and social control, and keeping people apart from one another. However, he states, the New World Geopolitical Order is already generating its own internal irremediable disorder. It will go up in smoke like all the dystopias which preceded it.

