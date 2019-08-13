Un mannequin accuse Katy Perry d'agression sexuelle (vidéo)
Publié le :Mardi 13 Août 2019 - 12:51
Mise à jour :Mardi 13 Août 2019 - 12:53
Josh Kloss a accusé Katy Perry d'agression sexuelle lundi 12 août, dans un long message qu'il a posté sur son compte Instagram. Des faits qui remonteraient à neuf ans en arrière, quand le mannequin américain tournait dans le clip Teenage Dream.
Josh Kloss avait 31 ans quand il a joué dans le clip Teenage Dream de Katy Perry. Et ce travail, que le mannequin père de famille avait pris très au sérieux, n'a visiblement pas été une partie de plaisir. Cela fait maintenant neuf ans que la vidéo est sortie, et le trentenaire a décidé de révéler la vérité sur ce que la chanteuse lui a fait subir à cette époque.
Dans un long message posté sur Instagram lundi, il a ainsi accusé Katy Perry d'agression sexuelle.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
Lors de la soirée d'anniversaire de Johny Wujek, un styliste de la chanteuse, elle aurait baissé le pantalon de survêtement et le caleçon du mannequin pour montrer son pénis à tout le monde.
"Est-ce que vous imaginez combien je me suis senti gêné et pathétique?", a-t-il aussi écrit.
Lire aussi: "American Idol" - Katy Perry embrasse un candidat sans son consentement et crée la polémique
Mais ce n'est pas tout: pendant le tournage du clip, Katy Perry se serait montrée odieuse avec Josh Kloss, qui avait pourtant le béguin pour elle depuis leur rencontre. A l'époque, Katy Perry venait de divorcer de Russell Brand.
"Quand il y avait d'autres personnes autour, elle était froide et racontait même comment ma manière d'embrasser était dégoutante sur le tournage", a-t-il expliqué.
Jouer le petit ami de Katy Perry pour les besoins du clip n'a rapporté que 650 dollars à Josh Kloss, qui n'en garde pas du tout un bon souvenir: "Joyeux anniversaire à l'un des jobs les plus déroutants, agressifs et rabaissants que j'ai eu à faire".
