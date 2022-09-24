“France has got a national hero: Pr. Raoult” Dr Steven Hatfill

Auteur(s)
FranceSoir
Publié le 24 septembre 2022 - 12:45
Docteur Steven Hatfill
Crédits
FranceSoir
Dr Steven Hatfill is a virologist and an expert in bioterrorism.
FranceSoir

A great defender of early treatments, Dr. Steven Hatfill, a virologist and an expert in bioterrorism, explains in this “Debriefing“ his medical approach to treat Covid-19. Even though we are in the third year of the Covid pandemic, the question of early treatments’ efficacy is still being debated. In the first part of this interview, Dr. Hatfill discusses the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin in treating the virus, and the unprecedented medical scandal the West went through : the absence of care. In the second part of the interview, Dr. Hatfill gives us the risk-benefit ratio associated with vaccinating children and pregnant women against Covid.

