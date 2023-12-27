Sweden : birth rate falls following Covid vaccinations. Interview with psychiatrist Sven Román

The world tour of interviews of doctors and scientists of France-Soir continues. Today, we welcome Sven Román a Swedish child and adolescent psychiatrist. In March 2021, Sven Román, along with other health practitioners, launched the Doctors' Appeal requesting "targeted treatment on people at risk" and refused the implementation of a vaccine passport.

In this interview, Sven Román talks about the Swedish situation: The excess mortality observed in Sweden, following the vaccination campaigns against Covid (more than 400 deaths while for the flu vaccine the figures are around 3 deaths) and unprecedented side effects (1300 serious side effects). He also comments on "the birth rate (which) has fallen by 10% in the last two years compared to the last ten years."

Recently, Román also launched the Nobel Prize Protest, a movement against the awarding of the Nobel Prize, which this year awarded Dr. Kariko and Dr. Weissman, for their "discoveries regarding the modifications of nucleoside bases that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19." According to Dr. Rancourt's study in Canada, the excess mortality during Covid vaccination periods is estimated to be 17 million worldwide. A figure that significantly contradicts the WHO's analyses on the number of lives saved by Covid vaccination.

In Sweden, the decline in the birth rate is shown in the graph below as the percentage change in the number of births per 100,000 women aged 18 to 45 on a monthly basis from October 2021 to October 2023 compared to the trend of the previous 10 years. For each month between 2020 and October 2023, there has been a sharp decrease, and the decline is accelerating.

The birth decline for 2022 is -8.6% and for 2023 (10-month estimate) is -12.3%. A significant difference that the mainstream media and health authorities should explain.

Finally, the estimated number of children who were not born for 2022 and estimated for 2023 is represented below as an important analysis. The number of observed births is compared to the expected births. Expected births is a mathematical estimate based on the birth rate per woman in Sweden. We therefore observe that for 2022, there are some 10,000 children who have not been born and this figure rises to 14,000 for 2023 (full-year estimate). That's a total of almost 25,000 children who are missing.